Text Analytics Market Set Witness an Uptick during size 2026

Global text analytics market is segmented into component, application, deployment, end user, and region. Based on application, the text analytics market is classified into workforce management, customer experience management, marketing management, documentation management, and risk & compliance management. Customer experience management segment estimated to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period. In terms of deployment, the text analytics market is divided into on-premise and cloud. Cloud is lead the market in forecast period due to less storage space and reduce maintenance cost.
Rising usage of social media such as Facebook, inclination towards cloud for data storage, ability to manage risk, plan effective marketing for companies, and club fraud will boost the market of text analytics at same time lack of awareness about software handling, high deployment cost, and insecurity act as restrains to the market.
North America is holding the largest share of the market text analytics followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America rising the numbers of text analytics vendors and adoptions of new technologies will boost the market.
Scope of Global Text Analytics Market:
Global Text Analytics Market, by Component:
Software
Services
Global Text Analytics Market, by Application:
Workforce management
Customer experience management
Marketing management
Documentation management
Risk & compliance management
Global Text Analytics Market, by Deployment:
Cloud
On-premise
Global Text Analytics Market, by End User:
Retail & e-commerce
Government
IT & Telecommunication
BFSI
Manufacturing
Energy & utilities
Travel
Hospitals
Others
Global Text Analytics Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Players in Global Text Analytics Market:
SAP SE
IBM Corporation
SAS Institute
Inc.
OpenText Corporation
Clarabridge
Meghaputer Intelligence
Luminoso Technologies
MeaningCloud LLC
KNIME.com AG
Infegy, Bitext Innovations S.L.
Averbis, HP
Jive
Kana
Lexalytics
Listenlogic
Lithium
Netbase solution
Networked insights
Sysomos
Unmetric
Conversition
Confirmit
Averbis
Microsoft
Hewlett-Packard Development Company
L.P.
Attensity Inc.
TIBCO Software Inc.
Tableau Software
Collective intellect.
