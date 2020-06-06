Specialty Chemical Market is likely size register double digit CAGR during 2026

Market Scenario

Global Specialty Chemical Market was valued US$ 200 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 300 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5 % during a forecast.

The report on specialty chemical market is segmented by Type, function, and region. Based on the type, specialty chemical market is bifurcated into Pesticides, Construction Chemicals, Specialty Oilfield Chemicals, Food Additives, Specialty Polymer, and Others. In terms of function into Antioxidants, Biocides, Surfactants, and Others. By geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10345

Innovation in various industries is leading the way to Greater Demands drives the specialty chemical market. Rising industrial activities in the field of cosmetics, food, agriculture, and other manufacturing sector are increasing the overall demand for specialty chemicals. Also, specialty chemicals are increasingly used in water treatment. Government regulation on the use of a certain chemical in the food processing industry and other manufacturing industry may hinder the growth of the global specialty chemicals industry.

Global Specialty Chemical Market

Construction chemical is leading the specialty chemical market. Modification in infrastructure and development led by economical emerging countries drives the construction chemical market. Aesthetic, functional and design requirements of civil structures include a wide products range such as asphalt additives, concrete admixtures, adhesives, sealants, and protective coatings. Specialty polymer and food additives followed construction segment in the specialty chemicals market. The increasing trend of packaged food and improving lifestyle has an immense impact on the growth of food additive segment.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10345

The Asia Pacific is dominating the specialty chemical market and will continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the growing consumption of these chemicals in various industries including construction, agriculture, and automotive. Expansion and emergence of various activities in industries will further propel the demand for specialty chemical. North America has a saturated market but is predicted to show a moderate growth rate.

3M, AkzoNobel, Ashland Inc, Baker Hughes Inc., BASF, BP, Buckman Laboratories Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Chevron, Clariant International Ltd., ConocoPhillips Co., DowDupont, Dulux Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Halliburton, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Hexion, Huntsman International, INEOS, Johnson & Johnson, Lonza Group Ltd., L’Oral, Merck KGaA, Nippon Paints, Procter & Gamble Company, Schlumberger Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA are major key players of specialty chemical market.

scope of the chemical market

Specialty chemical market by Type:

• Pesticides

• Construction Chemical

• Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

• Food Additives

• Specialty Polymer

• Others

Specialty chemical market by function:

• Antioxidants

• Biocides

• Surfactants

• Others

Specialty chemical market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

Key Players analysed in the report:

• 3M

• AkzoNobel

• Ashland Inc

• Baker Hughes Inc.

• BASF

• BP

• Buckman Laboratories Inc.

• Chemtura Corporation

• Chevron

• Clariant International Ltd.

• ConocoPhillips Co.

• DowDupont

• Dulux Group

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Emery Oleochemicals Group

• Evonik Industries AG

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• H.B. Fuller

• Halliburton

• Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

• Hexion

• Huntsman International

• INEOS

• Johnson & Johnson

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• L’Oral

• Merck KGaA

• Nippon Paints

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Schlumberger Ltd.

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Total SA

• Solvay SA

• Sika AG

• Unilever

Full View of Report Description: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/analysis/MMR/specialty-chemical-market