Methylene Chloride Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2026

Market Scenario

Global Methylene Chloride Market was valued US$ 1 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5 % during a forecast period.

Global Methylene Chloride Market

The report on “Methylene Chloride Market” is segmented by Application and by region. Based on application Methylene Chloride Market is segmented into paint remover, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, foam manufacturing, metal cleaning and others. Geographically, methylene chloride market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10271

Abundant demand from paints & coatings and pharmaceutical industry is driving methylene chloride market. High fluorocarbons demand offers an opportunities for the methylene chloride market. Stringent government regulations coupled with substitutes available is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period. Exposure to methylene chloride can cause health problems. American Coatings Association, also restricted the use of methylene chloride and substitute solvent N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) in paint removal products.

Paints and coatings application segment is leading the methylene chloride market followed by pharmaceutical. However highly volatile nature of methylene chloride may impact on the growth of paint & coating segment owing to mandates of VOCs emission. While pharmaceutical industry witness to grow at high CAGR.

Asia Pacific is dominating the global methylene chloride market. Asia Pacific accounted for 40 % of market share attributed to emergence of new areas of application of the compound, easy availability of the raw material, industrialization in developing countries, increasing production base and increased demand from end users. North America shows a moderate growth. American Coatings Association restricted the use of methylene chloride resulted into drop in growth of methylene chloride in North America.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10271

Key players of methylene chloride market are Solvay S.A., AkzoNobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., PPG Industries, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., 3M, and Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., KEM ONE, Olin Corporation, INEOS Group Holding, PJSC Khimprom, LOTTE Fine Chemical, Tokuyama, KEM ONE, Occidental Petroleum, Ercros, SRF, Mitsuichem, Chemeurope, Asahi Glass, Acros Organics, Spectru Mchemical, Iris Biotech, Lee & Man Chemical, Zhejiang Juhua, Xiecheng Chemical, Juhua Chemical.

Scope of the Global Methylene Chloride Market:

Global Methylene Chloride Market by Application:

• Paint Remover

• Solvent

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical Processing

• Foam Manufacturing

• Metal Cleaning

• Others

Global Methylene Chloride Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Key Players Analyzed in the Methylene Chloride Market Report:

• Solvay

• AkzoNobel

• Dow Chemical Company

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd

• PPG Industries

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

• 3M

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

• KEM ONE

• Olin Corporation

• INEOS Group Holding

• PJSC Khimprom

• LOTTE Fine Chemical.

• Tokuyama

• KEM ONE

• Occidental Petroleum

• Ercros

• SRF

• Mitsuichem

• Chemeurope

• Asahi Glass

• Acros Organics

• Spectru Mchemical

• Iris Biotech

• Lee & Man Chemical

• Zhejiang Juhua

• Xiecheng Chemical

• Juhua Chemical