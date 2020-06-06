Managed Security Service Market Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

Market Scenario

Global Managed Security Service Market is expected to grow from US$ 24.05 Bn in 2017 to US$ 47.65 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period.Global Managed Security Service MarketManaged Security Service market is segmented by Security Type, organization size, deployment Mode, vertical, and region. On the basis of Security Type, the market further classified into managed network security, managed endpoint security, managed vertical security, and managed cloud security. In terms of organization size the market is divided into large enterprises & SMEs. Based on deployment Mode the market is split into on-premises, and cloud. Vertical segment includes Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)), Government and Defense, telecom and IT, healthcare, energy and utilities,

manufacturing, retail. According to the region market is spread into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

It is necessary to have a managed security system which is massively available in market today. Rising factor about Managed Security Service market is that they can provide accuracy in internal and external scans among IT network, web verticals, hosts, and databases. Scans by an MSS will reduce the resource needs through a structured distributed deployment, so it is helping to reduce costs from IT operations. Risk of cyber-attacks on all the business and organization has been increasing day by day, it may harm organization’s personal information and sensitive data. High initial cost is limiting the growth of market.

Computer, laptops and mobile phones are widely used devices now a days, still most of the users are not yet aware about the security services of all this technologies so, Managed Security Service has to be provided. Managed network security services providers are also known as solution providers or value added resellers which can be hired for outsourcing processes and tasks related to network security. Managed end point security is another policy based approach toward network security which requires endpoint devices to be used in specific criteria just before having access to network resources. It includes some specialized equipment such as bar code readers or point of sale terminals and others like PC’s, smart phones, laptop, tablets etc. keeping your sensitive information, data, and workload to the cloud provides high efficiency, better performance and cost. Cloud security managed services uses global threat intelligence, integrated security technologies and security professionals. Based on the deployment Mode market is divided into on-premises and cloud, exceptionally growing demand is for cloud based security and remains to influence the market over deployment Modes

In terms of region, Managed Security Service market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to grow at high rate in Managed Security Service market owing to large-scale industrialization and different organizations emerging in the region. Increasing strictness of cyber security regulations and government support for the development and commercialization of advanced security are boosting the market in this region.

Key players operated in managed securities service market are IBM, SecureWorks, BT group, AT&T, verizon, Trustwave, Symantec, Wipro, alertLogic, Symantec, bae Systems, centurylink, DXC, fortinet, fujitsu, NTT Security, Accenture, cipher, HCL, Hitachi systems security, optiv security,rapid7, Unisys.

The scope of global Managed Security Service Market

Global Managed Security Service Market, By Type

• Managed Identity and Access Management

• Managed antivirus/anti-malware

• Managed firewall

• Managed risk and compliance management

• Managed vulnerability management

• Managed Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System

• Managed Security Information and Event Management

• Managed Unified Threat Management

• Managed encryption

• Managed disaster recovery

• Managed Data Loss Prevention

• Managed Distributed Denial of Service mitigation

• Others

Managed Security Service Market, by Security Type

• Managed Network Security

• Managed Endpoint Security

• Managed Vertical Security

• Managed Cloud Security

Global Managed Security Service Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium Enterprise

Global Managed Security Service Market, By Deployment Mode

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Managed Security Service Market, by Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Defense

• Telecom and IT

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utilities Manufacturing

• Retail

Global Managed Security Service Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Managed Security Service Market

• IBM

• SecureWorks Inc.

• BT group

• AT&T

• Verizon

• Trust ware

• Symantec

• Wipro

• Alert Logic

• Symantec

• Bae Systems

• Century link

• DXC

• Fortinet

• Fujitsu

• NTT Security

• Accenture

• Cipher

• HCL

• Hitachi systems security

• Optiv security

• Rapid

• Unisys