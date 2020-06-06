Hearth Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2026

Global Hearth Market is segmented by fuel type, product, design, placement, application, technology, and geography. Based on fuel type, the Global hearth market is further classified into wood, electricity, pellet, gas and by product into Fireplace, Stove and Insert.
In terms of application, the Global hearth market is segmented by residential, commercial, hospitality and institutional. By technology the market is categorized into direct vent technology, zone heating technology, intermittent pilot ignition system, smart home integration.
The report has covered the in-depth analysis of region that includes the market trends, forecasting, macro economic details that affect the business, dominant players in specific region and competitive landscape of the industry. Covered segments make the report comprehensive and is helpful to the decision makers to take informed strategic, investment decisions. Region covered separately areÂ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Rising interest for aesthetic and designer houses and restaurants, increasing demand for hearth system inside hospitality sector and growing use of solar energy as substitute fuel for hearth products are driving the growth in the global hearth market growth. On the other hand, principles for environment protection, high-cost technology and traditional hearths are not eco-friendly and are limiting the Global hearth market growth. Based on product, fireplace segment is expected to dominate steady growth during the forecast period. The Global hearth market for modern hearths raises at a higher rate over the traditional ones and is projected to grow during the forecast period. Modern hearths revelation various kinds of structures to support different technologies and provides various aesthetic features. These hearths are also armed with remote controls and offers better fuel efficiency and low emission rate.
The electric hearth market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast year. Electric hearths offers benefits include efficient space heating, along with low emissions. These hearths are more environmentally friendly. Electric appliances are laid-back to clean as there are no. Electric hearths are more efficient and require less preservation and installation costs, which turns to increasing its demand.
North America is estimated to hold largest share in the global hearth market owing to the presence of major key companies that are increasing their production and distribution across the region. Furthermore, Europe and is expected to hold a prominent place in the global hearth market owing to the exponential growth of the region is increasing by use of several type of heating appliances in the houses due to extreme cold weather. Cold climate and the increasing interest among the people towards hearth products related to home decoration is driving the growth in the Global hearth market.
Scope of the Global Hearth Market:
Global Hearth Market, By Fuel Type:
Wood
Gas
Electricity
Pellet
Global Hearth Market, By Product:
Fireplace
Stove
Insert
Global Hearth Market, by Design
Traditional Hearth
Modern Hearth
Global Hearth Market, by Placement
Indoor Hearth
Outdoor Hearth
Portable Hearth
Global Hearth Market, by Application
Residential
Commercial
Hospitality
Institutional
Global Hearth Market, by Technology
Direct Vent Technology
Intermittent Pilot Ignition System
Zone Heating Technology
Smart Home Integration
Global Hearth Market, By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key Players Operating In Global Hearth Market:
Hearthstone Stoves
Montigo
Pacific Energy
RH Peterson Co
HNI Corporation
Innovative Hearth Products LLC
Travis Industries Inc.
FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd.
Napoleon Products
Empire Comfort Systems, Inc.
Hearth Products Controls Co.
GHP Group Inc.
Wilkening Fireplace
Jotul AS
Nordpeis
Rassmussen Gas Logs
European Home
Barbas Bellfires
Element4
Stellar Hearth Products Inc.