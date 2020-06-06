Baby Car Seat Market Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2026)

Market Scenario

Baby Car Seat Market is expected to reach US$6,250 million at a CAGR of 5 % during forecast year. Baby car seat provides the solution over baby safety concern which helps to protect baby from the injury caused by accident.

Increase parent’s awareness about their baby safety, strict government laws and availability of baby seat with the ability to carry the baby at anywhere are the key factors, which grew the demand for baby car seat and that turns to increase the baby car seat market. Lack of awareness about baby car safety and no strict regulation about baby car safety by undeveloped countries are hamper the growth in baby car seat market.

Baby Car Seat Market

Baby car seat market is segmented by product type, distribution channel and region. Based on the product type, the baby car seat market is distributed into booster seats,rear-facing baby seat, convertible seats and forward facing baby seat. The Rear facing baby car seats hold the growth in baby car seat market owing to it offer comfort sitting arrangement for new born baby and supports to the head, neck and spine of the born babies. Furthermore, forward facing car baby seat is expected to grow at the high rate of CAGR in baby car seat market. Forward facing car seat provides impact protection and impact cushions and properly fitted seat belt.

By distribution channel, Baby car seat market is divided into hypermarkets & supermarket, specialty stores, baby boutique stores, and online retail. The online retail is estimated to witness high growth in baby car seat market. Online platform become popular owing to that it provide the delivery to the doorstep by order of products. With an online platform, the consumer can compare the price of a car seat on different websites. Online platforms provides the home delivery and free shipping and Exchange & return offer turns to increase the baby car seat market. Baby car seat have to be purchase by consumer owing to these seats are not pre-installed in the car.

In terms of region, North America hold the lager market share in baby car seat market owing to strict government regulations concerning baby safety seat. The government of the nation California established the law for baby safety. Followed by North America, Europe is expected to dominate the growth in baby car seat market owing to increasing concern with baby safety and strict regulation in Europeans countries . Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness grow in baby car seat market by rapid birth rate from developing economies such as India and China.

Key profiled and analyzed in the report

Clek Inc, Britax Group Ltd, BREVI SRL, Artsana Group.,Newell Brands Inc., Mothercare plc, KiwiBaby, InfaSecure, Jane Group, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Dorel Industries Inc, Cosatto Ltd, UPPAbaby, Renolux France Industries, RECARO Holding GmbH,Diono INc.,Graco children’s products Inc., RECARO GmbH & Co. KG and Combi.

Scope of a report for the baby car seat market:

By product type

• Booster seat

• Rear-facing baby car seat

• Convertible seats

• Forward facing car sea

By distribution channel

• Hypermarkets & Supermarket

• Specialty Stores

• Baby Boutique Stores

• Online Retail

By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East Africa

• Latin America

