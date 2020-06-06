Arthroscopy Instruments Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2026

Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market was valued US$ 4.32 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.41 % during a forecast period.

Arthroscopy is a minimal invasive surgery that is used to perform to diagnose, visualize & treat the complications inside a joint, widely used by orthopedic doctors to treat bone disorders. Arthroscopy procedure helps to avoid post-surgery difficulties, infection during surgery & significantly reduces patient recovery period. Rise in joint replacement surgery, and bone disorders are leading the growth of the arthroscopy instruments market.

The rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis & rheumatoid arthritis owing to growth in the elderly population and technological advancements are boosting the growth of the global arthroscopy instrument market. Additionally, growth in the sports injuries where arthroscopy process avoids the total joint replacements is expected to increase the growth of the market.

Growing demand for autonomous systems & robotics in arthroscopy instruments for nominally invasive surgeries & improvement of healthcare expenditures in developing countries is a key opportunity in the forecast period. Enlargement & modernisation of a healthcare organization in emerging economies is enhancing the market growth. The high cost of arthroscopy instruments, lack of trained staffs are limiting the growth of the market.

The arthroscopic implants are leading the global arthroscopic devices market during the forecast period owing to the various application of arthroscopic implants with better designs, such as smart & modified implants to treat different conditions & increased adoption of implants in arthroscopy procedures of damaged joints.

Hospitals are estimated to lead the global arthroscopy instruments market during the forecast period owing to a large number of surgeries that are performed in hospitals. Knee arthroscopy segment is estimated the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to an increase in hip surgeries & rising availability of advanced instruments for difficult hip surgeries.

The high adoption rate of minimally invasive devices and growing rates of joint-related diseases is boosting the market growth in the North America region. The Asia Pacific is the highest growing region in the global arthroscopy instrument market owing to a large patient pool, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in that region. Further, Low development, lack of practical information, and poor medical facilities in the Middle East & Africa region holds the lowest share in the global market.

Key player operating in the global arthroscopy instruments market are Arthrex, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group, and Zimmer Biomet.

Scope of Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market:

Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market, by Product Type:

Arthroscopes

Arthroscopic Implants

Fluid Management Systems

Radiofrequency Systems

Visualization Systems

Power Shaver Systems

Other Arthroscopy Equipment

Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market, by Application:

Knee Arthroscopy

Hip Arthroscopy

Spine Arthroscopy

Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy

Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy

Other Arthroscopy Applications

Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market, by End User:

Hospitals& Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market:

Arthrex

Johnson & Johnson

CONMED Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH

Medtronic

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet