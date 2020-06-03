Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Global Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2019 – 2025

The worldwide Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market to register a CAGR of 9.5% over the period of 2018–2024. Analysis of the report based on competitive landscape, evolving technologies, current business trends, key industry players, growth pattern, and demand projections by the year 2024. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the market based on its segments and sub-segments.

AirSep Corporation, Breas Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Compumedics Limited, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Inogen, Inc, Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd, ResMed, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated

Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market share was valued at USD 11.3 billion in the year 2017 and is projected to surpass a revenue of USD 21.5 billion by the year 2024.

The latest study provides an in-depth analysis of the market focusing on various market definitions, segmentations, sub-segmentations, products, as well as applications. The report further details of the competitive landscape – outlining the information about the prominent market players at the global as well as the regional level. The development strategies and anticipated growth tactics of the industry players are further highlighted in the study.

The report also contains a detailed overview of the present trends and the forecast growth pattern of the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market till the year 2024. The factors impacting the product penetration and demand such as technology implementation, innovations, etc. are also presented in a detailed manner.

Report Growth Drivers –

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases in developing countries

Increasing geriatric population globally

Technological innovation in developed countries

The report overall depicts the potential opportunities for the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market till the year 2024 based on SWOT analysis, growth strategies by the major vendors prevalent in the current scenario, surveys highlighting the current as well as emerging trends, etc. The chief segmentation criteria for Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market include product landscape, technology landscape, type landscape, end-use landscape, and application landscape. Each of these bifurcations presents a holistic overview of the market opportunities by analysing these parameters separately as well as entirely, thereby presenting forecast trends and growth potential of the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market till 2024.

Market Segmentation:

Report based on Product Segment

OSA devices Positive airway pressure devices Continuous positive airway pressure devices Auto-titrating positive airway pressure devices Bi-level positive airway pressure devices Oxygen concentrators Fixed oxygen concentrators Portable oxygen concentrators Adaptive servo-ventilators Others

Ventilators Adult ventilators Neo-natal ventilators

Inhalers Nebulizers Compressor-based nebulizers Piston-based hand-held nebulizers Ultrasonic nebulizers Metered dose inhalers Dry powder inhalers

Humidifiers Heated humidifiers Passover humidifiers Integrated humidifiers Built-in humidifiers Standalone humidifiers

Others

