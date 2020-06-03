Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026

The “Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market” research report enhanced worldwide Coronavirus COVID19 impact analysis on the market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (Data Status 2014-2020 and 6 Year Forecast From 2020 to 2026), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. This Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Lebara Mobile, LycaMobile, Talkmobile, Giffgaff, Poste Mobile, Virgin Mobile, AT＆T, Verizon, Telefonica, Lycamobile, Truphone, T-Mobile, Citic Telecom, Tracfone Wireless, Japan Communications, China Unicom, Exetel, Dri​​llisch Telekom, Data Xoom, China Telecommunications, Consumer Cellular, KDDI Mobile, TracFone Wireless, Boost Mobile, Tesco Mobile, China Mobile ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Sales, Revenue, Shipment, Gross, Gross Profit, Import, Export, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market competitors better. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market: A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), virtual network operator (VNO), or mobile other licensed operator (MOLO), is a wireless communications services provider that does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers.

The Asia Pacific and MEA regions are projected to experience a significant growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific regional market was valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2017. due to rapid growth of the telecom services industry in this region. Moreover, emerging economies, such as India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China, are putting efforts in expanding and modernizing their telecommunication services. Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Singapore, and Philippines, are also estimated to contribute substantially to the region’s expansion over the forecast period.

Countries with advanced cellular networks, such as Japan, Malaysia, and Australia, are expected to play a major role in the expansion of the Asia Pacific regional market. For instance, in Japan, MVNOs offer services, such as remote management of vending machines, online gaming, M2M, and surveillance. They also provide voice-controlled services in security applications and patient monitoring in the healthcare industry. Europe and North America are projected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to favorable regulatory framework.

However, aggressive pricing strategies followed by MVNO have cannibalized growth opportunities in Europe, specifically in Spain and Austria. Countries, such as U.K., Germany, and Netherlands, are projected to have a positive impact on the region’s growth over the forecast period. Data services are expected to be the key services for regional expansion. Favorable regulatory policies and active MNO support are anticipated to drive the Latin America and MEA regional markets.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Customer service

☯ Billing support systems

☯ Marketing

☯ Sales personnel

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Reseller

☯ Service Operator

☯ Full MVNO

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

