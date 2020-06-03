Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Outlook 2020-2026: Cost , Units Sales, Revenues & Applications

The “Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market” research report enhanced worldwide Coronavirus COVID19 impact analysis on the market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (Data Status 2014-2020 and 6 Year Forecast From 2020 to 2026), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. This Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, Samsung, Sprint, Vodafone, ZTE ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Sales, Revenue, Shipment, Gross, Gross Profit, Import, Export, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market competitors better. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market: Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

☯ BFSI

☯ Media and Entertainment

☯ Healthcare

☯ Education

☯ Retail

☯ Government

☯ Telecom & IT

☯ Others

☯ Short Messaging Service (SMS)

☯ Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

☯ Location Based Services

☯ Mobile Email & IM

☯ Mobile Money

☯ Mobile Advertising

☯ Mobile Infotainment

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

