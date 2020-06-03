Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Tremendous Growth to 2027 | Accurate Monitoring, Computational Diagnostics, IntraNerve, Inomed Medizintechnik, Medtronic, Moberg Research

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market for Services Segment to Grow at High CAGR during Forecast Period

According to the latest study on “Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast by Product, Source, Modality, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,199.95 million in 2027 from US$ 2,341.92 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market, and the factors driving the market growth along with those hindering it.

Based on product, the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is segmented into system, accessories, and services. The system segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growing demand of intraoperative neuromonitors is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. Additionally, several key players are focusing in offering intraoperative neuromonitoring services such as SpecialtyCare, Sentient Medical Systems, Medtronic, and Natus Medical and Nuvasive. These factors are likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key factors driving the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market are rising incidences of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancements in the field of neuromonitoring. Moreover, increasing research activities in the nerve monitoring field are likely to have positive impact on the market in the coming years. However, lack of skilled professionals restricts the market growth.

Accurate Monitoring LLC, Computational Diagnostics, Inc, Intranerve, LLC, Inomed Medizintechnik GMBH, Medtronic Plc, Moberg Research Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nuvasive Inc, and Speciality Care are among the leading companies operating in the intraoperative neuromonitoring market.

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market, By Region, 2019 (%)

The Report Segments Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market as Follows:

By Product

Systems

Accessories

Services

By Source

Insourced Monitoring

Outsourced Monitoring

By Application

Spinal Surgery

Neurosurgery

Vascular Surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Surgeries

By Modality

Motor Evoked Potentials

Somatosensory Evoked Potentials

Electroencephalography

Electromyography

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials

Visual Evoked Potentials

By End User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



