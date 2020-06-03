HORTICULTURE LIGHTING MARKET COMPARATIVE SCENARIO AND BUSINESS EXPANSION STRATEGIES | HELIOSPECTRA AB, EXCITE LED GROW LIGHTS, GREENS HYDROPONICS, UPSHINE LIGHTING

This Horticulture Lighting market report is a total overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation, and the existing merchant landscape. This Horticulture Lighting market report is comprehensive and encompasses a mixture of parameters of the market and this industry. Complete company profiles included in this report also highlights what are the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are taking place by the several key players and brands that are driving the market. This Horticulture Lighting market research report in no doubt will help businesses for informed and better decisions and in this manner managing marketing of goods and services.

According to the latest research, global demand for Horticulture lighting market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 19,039.46 million by 2027 from USD 5,134.43 million in 2019. Growing demand for organic food across the world is expected to surge the market.

If you are involved in the Horticulture Lighting industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Deployment (Turnkey, Retrofit), By Technology (Fluorescent Lamps, HID Lights, LED Lights, Other), By Lighting Type (Toplighting, Interlighting), Cultivation (Fruits & Vegetables, Floriculture), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farming, Indoor Farming, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Huge Investment by Automakers for Horticulture Lightings and New Technology Penetration

Horticulture lighting market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in horticulture industry with horticulture lighting sales, components sales, and impact of technological development by the market players for the horticulture lighting market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Key Market Competitors: Horticulture Lighting Market

The major players covered in the report are Heliospectra AB, excite LED Grow Lights, Greens Hydroponics, UPSHINE Lighting, TESLUX Lighting s.r.o., Hortisystems UK Ltd, ProGrowTech, Ronfell Group, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Agrolux, SAMSUNG, Hortilux Schréder B.V., OSRAM GmbH, Signify Holding, BSSLED Manufacturing Ltd., Forge Europa, Cropmaster LED, TE Connectivity Ltd., Cree, Inc., DiCon Lighting, Valoya, EVERLIGHT, Gavita, among other players domestic and global. Horticulture lighting market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments

In June 2018, Current, powered by GE partnered with Jones Food Company to launch a indoor farm for Europe market. The new farm will be located in the North Lincolnshire, England where installation of the Arize LED will be done for the horticultural lighting solution. The company is focused to provide the new technical solution so as to improve the productivity and quality of vertical farming. This will help them create a strong brand presence in the Europe market as well as help in revenue generation.

In November 2018, Hortilux Schréder, a horticulture solution collaborated with LetsGrow for HortiSense software platform. The platform is developed to collect and analyse the data from the greenhouse sensors. The LetsGrow customer will now able to link their data to HortiSense software platform. The collaboration is formed to provide the digital solution for the greenhouse customer. By this, company is its increasing their market presence and share.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Horticulture Lighting Market

Horticulture Lighting Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Horticulture Lighting Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Horticulture Lighting Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Horticulture Lighting Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Horticulture Lighting Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Horticulture Lighting

Global Horticulture Lighting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

To comprehend Global Horticulture Lighting market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Horticulture Lighting market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

