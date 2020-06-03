GLOBAL POWER DISTRIBUTION UNIT (PDU) MARKET RECENT STUDY | DETAILED PROFILES OF TOP INDUSTRY PLAYERS LIKE ABB, LEGRAND NORTH AMERICA, LLC, APC, CYBER POWER SYSTEMS (USA), INC., EATON, EMERSON ELECTRIC

Companies willing to accomplish an effectual business growth should adopt market research reports like this power distribution unit (PDU) report which seems to be very vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. While formulating this market report, absolute industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology are merged together very well to advance user experience. This power distribution unit (PDU) report brings to notice many points regarding the ICT industry and market. These are mainly explained with respect to market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology as major topics of this power distribution unit (PDU) report. It also gives details about market drivers and market restraints which aid businesses in guessing about reducing or increasing the production of a specific product.
Global power distribution unit (PDU) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for data centers and increasing application of the PDU are the factor for the growth of this market.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global power distribution unit (PDU) market are ABB, Legrand North America, LLC, APC, Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., Eaton, Emerson Electric Co., Enlogic, Geist, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Raritan Inc, Schneider Electric., Server Technology, Inc., Tripp Lite., Siemon, RackOm System, NOVA ELECTRIC, Vertiv Group Corp, Elcom International Private Limited, Panduit, Chatsworth Products, and others.
Market Drivers:
- Evolution of alternating phased power and virtualization will drive the market growth
- Increase in the amount of data generation coupled with the growing need for data storage will also propel the growth of this market
- Rising demand for intelligent/ monitored PDU solution will also enhance the market growth
- Increasing popularity of cloud computing will also drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Complexity associated with the data center server will restrain the market growth
- Increasing problem with the data center designs will also hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market
By Type
- Basic PDU
- Intelligent/ Monitored PDU
- Inlet Metering
- Inlet/Outlet Metering
- Metered PDU
- Switched PDU
By Power Phase
- Single Phase
- Triple Phase
By Application
- Data Centers
- Commercial Buildings
- Laboratories
- IT
- Computer Labs
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Direct to End-users
- Integrators/Maintenance
- Resellers/Distributors
- Online Channel
By Industry
- Data Centers
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
- Telecom & IT
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Government
- Education
- Retail
- Utilities
- Military &Defence
- Others
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Eaton announced the launch of their High-Density Rack Power Distribution unit (PDU) which is the new addition to the company’s ePDU G3 range. For easy identification of A/B power feed this new PDU has improved outlet counts and different 11 color options. This also allow configuration for 54 outlets per PDU
- In July 2018, Legrand announced the acquisition of Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co., Ltd. so that they can expand their data center offerings. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the China market and provide better solutions to their customer worldwide
Competitive Analysis
Global power distribution unit (PDU) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of power distribution unit (PDU) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
