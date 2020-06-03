Gas Turbine Services Market Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027 Key Players Ansaldo Energia, ATLA Srl, General Electric Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Growth of Personal Care Industry Is Projected to Escalate Antibacterial Personal Wipes Market Growth at CAGR of 8.2%

According to the latest market study on “Global Antibacterial Personal Wipes Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact, Analysis and Forecast by Product Types (Sanitizing, Skincare, Wound Cleaning); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online, Others); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 5,226.73 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 10,061.40 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019–2027. The report highlights key driving factors and also the prominent players and their developments in the market.

High disposable income and rising purchasing power among the population are the factors enabling consumers to spend more on personal care products. Also, the growth of personal care industries in developed and developing regions propels the demand for personal care products such as sanitizing, wound cleaning wipes. Moreover, rising concerns related to personal hygiene and increasing influence of social media and other promotional media have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene products. This has significantly driven the demand for personal care products such as sanitizing, skincare, and wound cleaning.

Antibacterial personal wipes are mainly used to maintain skin health and personal hygiene. Apart from maintaining personal and household hygiene, wet tissues and wipes exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties. This has propelled the demand for wipes among health-conscious consumers. To capitalize on the surging demand, key wipe manufacturers are introducing antibacterial personal wipes for both male and female skin types. These factors boost the demand for wipes globally. The rapid growth of the personal care industry provides opportunities for wipe manufacturers to innovate their product offerings and packaging. This has further led to the introduction of innovative and upgraded products in the market and has helped leading producers to build brand appeal and loyalty among consumers. For instance, Johnson and Johnson’s under the brand name Clean and Clear offers multipurpose wet facial wipes for purposes such as makeup removal, cleansing, moisturization, and maintaining skin softness. This has led to an increase in the demand for multi-functional wet wipes, which would in turn drive the growth of the wipes market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for biodegradable antibacterial personal wipes is mainly attributed to the shift in consumer preference toward eco-friendly products and growing focus of governments on green procurement policies. Antibacterial personal wipes produced from biodegradable substances can be easily broken down anaerobically by bacteria or other living organisms over a period of time. This helps in reducing the accumulation of the waste in the environment. Therefore, biodegradable wipes are gaining high acceptance among the consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK. Moreover, environmental friendly personal products are becoming increasingly popular, further driving the demand for biodegradable wipes globally.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. Increase in the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 cases has created a strain on the supplies of antibacterial personal wipes. This represents a significant opportunity for antibacterial personal wipes manufacturers.

Care Wet Wipes, ConvaTec, Diamond Wipes International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Guardpack and Nice-Pak Products Inc. are among the well-established players present in the global antibacterial personal wipes market.

Global Antibacterial Personal Wipes Market Breakdown—by Region, 2018

The report segments the global Antibacterial Personal Wipesmarket as follows:

By Product Type

Sanitizing

Skincare

Wound Cleaning

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



