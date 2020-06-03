Email Archival Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

This report focuses on the global Email Archival status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Archival development in United States, Europe and China.

Email archiving is the act of preserving and making searchable all email to/from an individual. Email archiving solutions capture email content either directly from the email application itself or during transport. The messages are typically then stored on magnetic disk storage and indexed to simplify future searches. In addition to simply accumulating email messages, these applications index and provide quick, searchable access to archived messages independent of the users of the system using a couple of different technical methods of implementation.

The reasons a company may opt to implement an email archiving solution include protection of mission critical data, to meet retention and supervision requirements of applicable regulations, and for e-discovery purposes.

The email archiving market has seen a noticeable uptick in recent years. Businesses have been increasingly compelled to get a grip on their email systems due to regulatory compliance requirements. They must now ensure that the valuable information contained in emails is kept, searchable and doesn’t overwhelm storage resources.

In 2017, the global Email Archival market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Autonomy

CA

EMC

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Mimosa Systems

Symantec.

Dell’s MessageOne

Google

Iron Mountain.

ArcMail Technology

Barracuda Networks

Intradyn

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises Systems

Hosted Offerings and Software-as-a-service

Email Archiving Appliances

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Email Archival status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Email Archival development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Email Archival are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

