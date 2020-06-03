Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis: Aim To Attain The Top In Qualitative Trade Research And Business Intelligence 

The “Direct Carrier Billing Market” research report enhanced worldwide Coronavirus COVID19 impact analysis on the market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (Data Status 2014-2020 and 6 Year Forecast From 2020 to 2026), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. This Direct Carrier Billing market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Bango, Boku, Centili (Infobip), Digital Turbine, DIMOCO, DOCOMO Digital, Fortumo, Infomedia, Netsize (Gemalto), NTH Mobile, txtNation ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Sales, Revenue, Shipment, Gross, Gross Profit, Import, Export, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the Direct Carrier Billing market competitors better. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Direct Carrier Billing Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Direct Carrier Billing Market report offers comprehensive assessment of 1) Executive Summary, 2) Market Overview, 3) Key Market Trends, 4) Key Success Factors, 5) Direct Carrier Billing Market Demand/Consumption (Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis, 6) Direct Carrier Billing Market Background, 7) Direct Carrier Billing industry Analysis & Forecast 2020–2026 by Type, Application and Region, 8) Direct Carrier Billing Market Structure Analysis, 9) Competition Landscape, 10) Company Share and Company Profiles

Scope of Direct Carrier Billing Market: Direct carrier billing (“DCB”) is an online payment method. It allows users to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone bill. This payment method is available to all smartphone and feature phone owners. The only thing needed to confirm payments is a device with a SIM card.

Direct carrier billing provides a bigger payment coverage than traditional payment methods like credit cards. In countries like India, only 2% of all people have a credit card. Globally, there is only 1 credit card owner per 5 mobile phone owners. Even in mature markets with high ownership of bank cards, consumers prefer to pay with direct carrier billing due to its simplicity and security.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Ticketing

☯ Gambling

☯ Physical Goods Purchases

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Games

☯ Video Content

☯ Music

☯ ePublishing

☯ Lifestyle Content

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Direct Carrier Billing market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

