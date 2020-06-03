Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Analysis, Market Size, Share, Epidemiology and Leading Companies

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market will increase because of the rising global burden of diabetes that is driving prevalence of diabetic neuropathy, advancement in early diagnosis as well as launch of the promising therapies which will positively impact DPN market.

DelveInsight added a new report titled “Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” to its portfolio.

Key Highlights from Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market report are:

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market were 25,860,249 in the 7MM in 2020.

were 25,860,249 in the 7MM in 2020. The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropath Market is expected to increase with a CAGR of 12% during study period in 7MM.

Out of the 7MM, United States has the highest percentage of prevalent, diagnosed & treated patients

has the highest percentage of prevalent, diagnosed & treated patients At present, there are no FDA-approved therapies for prevention or reversal of DPN.

The most anticipated drug to get launched is VM202 and has an advantage in the US market as FDA granted RMAT designation to VM202 for DPN.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy is a painful condition that is caused by nerve damage from diabetes. It is a common prevalent complication in neurological damage of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

There is a huge patient population pool affected by the disease; the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report covers the disease epidemiology that is segmented into Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DPN, Total Prevalent Cases of Painful DPN and Gender-specific Prevalent cases of DPN in the 7MM from 2017 to 2030.

The total Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Prevalent Cases were 3,857,945 in the United States in 2020. Also, females are more affected by the disease as compared to males for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Prevalent in the US in 2020.

Among the 7MM, the US accounts for 58% of the overall market size of DPN. Among the EU-5 countries, Germany accounts for the highest market size for DPN. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market has a diverse pipeline with several promising therapies. Also, Gene therapy has been developed for DPN pain management. Of the emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to get launched is VM202 Apart from this, other products include VM202 (Helixmith), NYX-2925 (Aptinyx), WST-057 (4% pirenzepine) (WinSanTor, Inc.), Ricolinostat (Regenacy Pharmacuticals), NRD.E1 (Novaremed Ltd.), Cebranopadol (Grünenthal GmbH), GRC 17356 (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals), and others are also expected to enter the market by 2030 as effective therapies. The potential launch of these emerging drugs will aid in overall market growth. There are a couple of market drivers which will be driving the market. One such factor will be an early diagnosis of the DPN because of the advancements happening in the DPN diagnostic approaches. As the patient pool for diabetic peripheral neuropathy is quite large, and there is no treatment for reversal of disease, this indication withholds a plethora of opportunities for drug development companies. No doubt that the clinical pipeline contains a large number of drugs; however, previously multiple clinical trial failures gave a setback and limited the research and development in the DPN domain. So far it has been clear that path traversed is not easy in DPN research as the long-term clinical trials and low success rate in meeting the clinical endpoints may become threats for the investors to fund further.

There are many key players robustly involved in developing potential drugs and they are a ray of hope for DPN patients such as:

1. VM202

2. NYX-2925

3. WST-057

4. Ricolinostat

5. ISC 17536

6. NRD135S.E1

7. Cebranopadol

8. GRC 17356

9. MEDI7352

10. Trazodone/Gabapentin

And many others

The key players involved in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market are:

1. Helixmith

2. Aptinyx

3. WinSanTor, Inc

4. Regenacy Pharmacuticals

5. Ichnos Science

6. Novaremed

7. Grünenthal GmbH

8. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

9. AstraZeneca

10. Angelini

And many others.

The reasons for buying Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report:

The report proffers an overview of pathophysiology, various diagnostic approaches and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy treatment algorithm, including detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies.

Historical and forecasted Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology in 7MM covering the United States , EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017-2030.

, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017-2030. Detailed historical and forecasted Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market covering the United States , EU5 and Japan from 2017-2030.

, EU5 and Japan from 2017-2030. Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with comprehensive clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities.

Detailed Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market size by therapies, covering the United States , EU5 and Japan from 2017-2030.

, EU5 and Japan from 2017-2030. Reimbursement scenario and Key Opinion Leader Views.

Table of contents

1. Key Insights 2. Executive summary 3. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Disease Background and Overview 6. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1. Key Findings 6.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM 6.3. United States 6.4. EU5 6.5. Germany 6.6. France 6.7. Italy 6.8. Spain 6.9. United Kingdom 6.10. Japan 7. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment and Management 8. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Unmet need 9. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Marketed Drugs 9.1. Key cross competition 9.2. Qutenza: Grünenthal 9.3. Tarlige: Daiichi Sankyo 10. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Emerging drugs 10.1. Key cross competition 10.2. VM202: Helixmith 10.3. NYX-2925: Aptinyx 10.4. WST-057: WinSanTor 10.5. Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals 10.6. Cebranopadol: Grünenthal 10.7. ISC 17536: Ichnos Science 10.8. NRD135S.E1: Novaremed 10.9. MEDI7352: AstraZeneca 10.10. Trazodone/Gabapentin: Angelini 11. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Size 11.1. Key Findings 11.2. Total Market Size of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM 11.3. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Outlook: 7 MM 11.4. United States 11.5. EU5 11.6. Germany 11.7. France 11.8. Italy 11.9. Spain 11.10. United Kingdom 11.11. Japan 12. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Reimbursement policies 13. Market Drivers 14. Market Barriers 15. SWOT Analysis 16. KOL Views 17. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Case Report 18. A Case Report of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy 19. Bibliography 20. Appendix 21. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Report Methodology 22. DelveInsight Capabilities 23. Disclaimer 24. About DelveInsight

