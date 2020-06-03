Data Center Interconnect Market Opportunities And Strategies size COVID-19 2022

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market Overview

The networking of two or more data centers to accomplish certain IT business objectives is known as data center interconnect. The interconnectivity gives benefit of synergy by enabling them to share resources and work together to bring down individual workload.

The Data center are interconnected with the help of virtual private network. Once connected to the network all the selected IT resources from the data center can be used.

The benefits of DCI are scalability, workload sharing, and connectivity of multiple data within the same organization.

Market Analysis

According to Infoholic Research Analyst, the Worldwide DCI Market will witness a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The reason for the buoyant growth in the DCI Market are the enhanced demand from verticals such as Retail, Healthcare, Banks and Manufacturing companies. These verticals need to securely back up and replicate mission-critical data and applications across multiple locations.

The DCI market is still in its initial phase. It will grow at a moderate rate due to enhanced demand in the bandwidth for traffic, WAN consolidation, and improved Ethernet business services.

CSP and ICP will be the major end-users in the coming years offering DCI as their application to other end-user verticals and emerging as a third-party integrator.

Cloud deployment of DCI is one of the major trends in the DCI market.

Geographical segmentation

The Worldwide DCI Market is segmented by the following geographies- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America is the leading DCI market followed by Europe. North America held more than 50 percent of the market in 2016 and is expected to be the leading market even in the future years. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing segment due to increased investment and establishment of many organizations in Tier 1 cities of the developing economies.

ICP is the major contributor in the North America region, while in others CSP holds the majority share.

Data Center Interconnect Market by Provider Types

The Worldwide DCI Market is also segmented by Provider types – CSP, ICP, Enterprises, Government, Research & Training and Marine Network Providers. CSP and ISP are the key end users in the market. They will drive demand for DCI in the future as well.

Data Center Interconnect Market by Transmission Lines

The Worldwide DCI Market is segmented by Transmission Lines – Synchronous DCI and Asynchronous DCI.

Data Center Interconnect Market by Deployment Modes

The market is also segmented by deployment model- DCI for cloud and On-premise.

Data Center Interconnect Market by Service Types

The DCI market is segmented by the following service types – Integration services, Maintenance Services and Training & Consulting.

Key Vendors

The leading industry players are Ciena Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia), ZTE Corp., BTI Systems Inc., Cisco, Infinera Corp.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market. The report includes competitive benchmarking of the vendors based on key metrics such as business overview, business units, geographical revenue, business focus, business strategy and SWOT analysis.

Benefits

The report is of significance to the key stakeholders of the DCI market such as technology providers, platform providers, cloud associations, and cloud providers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers and growth opportunities in different regions

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market aiming to bring all infrastructure software and cloud providers on a common platform. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market in terms of products, services, deployment models, transmission lines, and end-users. It dsalso covers the detailed regional analysis, i.e. analysis of the leading countries in these regions. The report also gives the details of the global investments in the cloud infrastructure and compares the product by top seven vendors. The report gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape.

