Club Management Software Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

Club management software helps clubs and associations handle their businesses and accelerate customer service; such businesses include a sports center and fitness center. The software produces invoices, processes payments, and tracks members. Its prime features comprise custom data fields, account relationship management, risk reporting, and membership analytics. Numerous sport and fitness brands have been widening their reach via the development of branches in different locations. This is positively impacting the growth of the market for club management software.

The club management software is majorly being propelled by the growth in the number of large sports centers across the world. However, the high initial cost may restrain the growth of the club management software market. Furthermore, increasing the need for better club management is likely to be offered ample growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The List of Companies:

1. Fonbell Solution

2. Glofox

3. GymMaster

4. MINDBODY, Inc.

5. Omnify, Inc.

6. PushPress

7. RhinoFit

8. SportsEngine, Inc.

9. Virtuagym

10. Wodify Technologies Ltd

The “Global Club Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the club management software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of club management software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, enterprise size, application and geography. The global club management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading club management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the club management software market.

The global club management software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, and application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software and services. The software is further segmented into attendance tracking, contract management, membership management, event management, and others. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as sport center and fitness center.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global club management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The club management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

