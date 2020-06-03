Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Projected size Be Resilient During COVID-19 2022

Overview

Manufacturing is one of the leading industries for technology adoption. Most manufacturers are adopting cloud technology to reduce operating costs, scale their IT operations, reduce time to market, improve business agility, improve customer and supplier relationship, improve productivity and enhance their global business. But, today one of the new paradigms which has been gaining popularity is cloud based manufacturing.

Cloud based manufacturing has been gaining admiration as it provides reliable data protection, reduces IT hassles, it is secure, improves and maintains quality, reduces cost, and provides on-demand manufacturing services. It binds all interested stakeholders together in the cloud environment.

Implementation of cloud in manufacturing systems allow multiple users (organisations) to manage and deploy manufacturing related information and maintain managed services. Sharing of software and database provides flexible, secure, scalable and cost-effective solutions/services for manufacturing enterprises and reduces support costs.

Market Analysis

The Worldwide Cloud based manufacturing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The Cloud Implementation Market in Manufacturing is analyzed based on the following- segments, deployment type, enterprise type, industries type, and regions.

The deployment type includes private, public and hybrid. Public cloud is expected to contribute more than 50% of the market share for the growth of the market. Discrete industries hold the major market share followed by process industries.

Segmentation by Deployment Model

Software as a Services (SaaS), Platform as a Services (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Services (IaaS) are the three service types analyzed for each deployment model i.e. public, private and hybrid.

Segmentation by Enterprise Type

Large and SMEs are the enterprise types analyzed in the Worldwide Cloud based manufacturing Market

Segmentation by Industry Type

The Worldwide Cloud based manufacturing Market is segmented by Discrete and Process Industries. Each industry sub segment is analyzed by deployment models- Public, Private and Hybrid.

The Discrete Industries segment is further sub segmented by Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defence and FMCG.

The Process Industries segment is further sub segmented by Oil & Gas, Food and Beverages and Chemical.

Geographic Segmentation

The Worldwide Cloud based manufacturing Market is segmented by the following key regions – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Each region is segmented and analyzed by key countries such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Others in Americas, the UK, Poland, Turkey, Germany, France, Russia and Others in Europe, India, China, South Korea and Others in the Asia-Pacific and GCC and Africa in MEA region.

Americas is expected to outperform in cloud implementation in the manufacturing sector, during the forecast period. This report provides relevant information related to business opportunities, drivers, and market trends to the key stakeholders to expand/invest in a region/country.

Vendor Analysis

The key vendors in the Worldwide Cloud based manufacturing Market are VMware, CSC, Amazon, Google, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Citrix Systems, Salesforce, Cisco System, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report gives an opportunity to the players to improve their current business approach by providing strategic intelligence about the competition. The report also provides the competitive landscape of the leading players specific to cloud based manufacturing that helps them to understand about their competitor’s landscape.

It includes a detailed competitive benchmarking of the leading vendors based on some key metrics such as business revenue, business focus, business strategy and SWOT analysis.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of cloud technology adoption and usage in the manufacturing industry. It provides key insights on the current and future market scenario within the cloud environment.

The report provides business opportunities for various key players involved in cloud and manufacturing value chain to understand the usage, demand, importance and adoption rate of different deployment types of cloud technology in various manufacturing industries.

The major trends, drivers, restraints, key emerging trends, and opportunities in each industry vertical are also covered. The business information that the report encompasses, helps key stakeholders to understand the current and future market outlook which helps then to focus/expand/invest in cloud services and can target specific verticals within the manufacturing industry.

The report can also be tailored as per the specific info required by the users. The customization of the report is available based on countries, vendor profiles, cloud deployment types, enterprise and vertical wise

