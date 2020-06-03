Automotive Paints & Coatings Market Increasing Demand with Key Players | Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Bayer, Cabot Corp

The main opportunity for automotive paint and coating is to quickly adopt advanced powder coating and spraying technology. Automotive paints and coatings include a variety of benefits such as excellent durability and duration, measurable thickness, hardness, ease of maintenance, pollution prevention, hydrophobicity and intense gloss and luster.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Bayer, Cabot Corp, Donglai Coating Technology, Eastman, Feidal coatings, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The automotive sector in Asia Pacific is China, Japan, India, Korea, and Thailand. China was the largest producer of automobiles, and the country's economic labor is expected to remain a major manufacturer. Europe continues to grow over the next few years as vehicle manufacturing increases in countries including Germany, Sweden, Italy, France and the United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show higher growth rates / CAGR during the 2018-2025 forecast period. The main driving factor for automotive paints and coatings is the continuous improvement in their properties and functions. Proven features of paints and coatings that can improve the durability, presentation and performance of the final product are the main drivers of the market. In addition, the demand for paints and coatings will increase over the next few years, as the demand for car repairs increases due to vehicle maintenance and repair. The main deterrent to automotive paints and coatings is the difficulty in procuring raw materials and fluctuating raw material prices. Car paint is a paint used in cars for protection and decoration purposes. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Automotive Paints & Coatings Market are explained below: Automotive Paints & Coatings Market By Coat Type: Solvent Borne

Water Borne

Other Automotive Paints & Coatings Market By Technology: Base Coat

Electro Coat

Clear Coat

Primer Automotive Paints & Coatings Market By Regions: North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World Table of Content : Automotive Paints & Coatings Market Chapter 1. Executive Summary Chapter 2. Automotive Paints & Coatings Definition and Scope Chapter 3. Automotive Paints & Coatings Dynamics Chapter 4. Automotive Paints & Coatings Industry Analysis Chapter 5. Automotive Paints & Coatings, by Coat Type Chapter 6. Automotive Paints & Coatings, by Technology Chapter 7. Automotive Paints & Coatings, by Regional Analysis Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence Chapter 9. Research Process Key Reasons to Purchase : Automotive Paints & Coatings Market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

