2020 Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

This report focuses on the global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Foxconn

Flextronics

Benchmark Electronics

Celestica

Hampoo

Elcoteq

Jabil

Sanmina-SCI

Wistron

USI

Plexus

Solectron

Venture

EPIQ

SIIX

Videoton

Zollner

Quanta Computer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Communication

Industrial Control

Automotive Electronics

Medical Electronics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Communication

1.5.3 Industrial Control

1.5.4 Automotive Electronics

1.5.5 Medical Electronics

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size

2.2 Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Continued….

