The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Rapid Industrialization to Boost Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) Market Growth by 2019-2025

The latest report on the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market.

The report reveals that the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

In terms of geography, the rapidly expanding market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to fuel the demand for benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Rapid growth in the construction activities especially in the high growth nations such as China, India and other South East Asian countries are expected to be the major demand markets for flooring and adhesive & sealant applications of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Furthermore, rapid urbanization in these high GDP nations is instilling a demand for infrastructure, building and construction projects. In North America and Europe the rising awareness and health consciousness has concluded in a shift towards biobased alternatives to phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalates (BBP). In Europe, benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) is being gradually phased out with only two manufactures producing it at present. This move is in accordance with the strict regulations introduced by REACH against toxic products such as phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). In North America, Canada has banned the use of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) in children toys and child care products while in the U.S. it has been listed as a developmental toxicant in 2005 by Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) based in California.

Some of the players in the benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) market include Alfa Aesar (Johnson Matthey Company), Ferro Corporation and Hallstar Company among others.

