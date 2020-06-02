Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Lyft, Uber Technologies LLC, Beeline, SkedGo, UbiGo, MaaS Global Ltd, Qixxit, Citymapper are turning heads in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market because of their product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. This report brings to you all the companies profiles needed to be in the competition for the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market With the help of SWOT analysis the report tell you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2020-2027 While also explaining what the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

The market for MaaS is influenced by various factors such as rapid urbanization leading to increased pressures on the transportation infrastructure, demand for a one-stop solution fulfilling seamless transportation service needs, and proliferation of large number of OEMs into the MaaS market. These factors are heavily impacting on the growth of MaaS market during the forecast period. However, the deterrent factors, affecting the market growth are the apprehensions about seamless connectivity amongst the various stakeholders involved in the MaaS ecosystem, and huge initial investments and the lack of availability of technological expertise.

Nonetheless, advancing technological infrastructure and ease of access to data worldwide, is anticipated to boost the adoption of MaaS application tool among consumers, resulting in market growth. Furthermore, future trends such as convergence of various transport chains forming a holistic transport service ecosystem, and increasing self-driving cars in the developed nations are expected to contribute to the growth of MaaS market in the near future

Competitive Landscape: Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market

oLyft

oUber Technologies LLC

oBeeline

oSkedGo

oUbiGo

oMaaS Global Ltd

oQixxit

oCitymapper

Before the advent of an integrated Mobility as a Service market, the mobility market across the globe was fragmented with multiple applications running for different services and vehicle types. Lack of proper available information, integration expertise and inferior user experience has had a further large impact on the mobility infrastructure. In such a scenario of rising disparities and growing inconsistencies a need for a more integrated and holistic approach towards the transportation modes has become the need of hour. Accordingly, a multi-modal transportation system offering a large spectrum of transportation services has emerged. MaaS has put travelers and goods at the core of transport services that offer tailor-made mobility solutions fulfilling the various individual needs.

The mobility as a service (MaaS) market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025. The need for implementation of intelligent transport solutions in the Asia Pacific region is very high that also includes improved infrastructure in transportation system. Rising needs of mobility systems are fully utilized in APAC region including Hong Kong, Australia, China, New Zealand, India, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and South Korea. Market of MaaS in APAC region is gaining momentum with growing disposable income and urban population, boosting the market domestically and regionally. Implementation of ride-hailing services is getting adopted rapidly in the developing countries.

