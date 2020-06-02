Direct Carrier Billing Market Size 2020 : by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application | BANGO PLC, Boku Inc, Centili, Digital Turbine, DIMOCO Carrier Billing, DOCOMO Digital, Gemalto

Direct Carrier Billing market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Direct Carrier Billing market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

BANGO PLC, Boku Inc, Centili, Digital Turbine, DIMOCO Carrier Billing, DOCOMO Digital, Gemalto, Infomedia, NTH Mobile are turning heads in the Direct Carrier Billing market because of their product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. This report brings to you all the companies profiles needed to be in the competition for the Direct Carrier Billing market With the help of SWOT analysis the report tell you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2020-2027 While also explaining what the Direct Carrier Billing market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

The “Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the direct carrier billing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of direct carrier billing market with detailed market segmentation by end-user and geography. The global direct carrier billing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading direct carrier billing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Direct carrier billing is an online payment procedure that enables customers to charge purchase cost into their phone bill. This is applicable to customers using smartphones or feature phone users. Direct carrier bill payment can be used by customers to purchase any online content on the digital platform. Earlier, this payment type was used for purchasing wallpaper features or ringtones; however, now it can be used to buy products and services via multiple channels. These channels include smartphones, desktop computers, smart TVs, and game consoles. For example, a customer can purchase a music streaming subscription on a smartphone by approving the payment on their phone.

Competitive Landscape: Direct Carrier Billing Market

oBANGO PLC

oBoku Inc

oCentili

oDigital Turbine

oDIMOCO Carrier Billing

oDOCOMO Digital

oGemalto

oInfomedia

oNTH Mobile

Increasing consumers for digital content is the key driver bolstering the growth of direct carrier billing market. As customers who do not have access to the basic payment services such as credit or banks accounts can use direct carrier billing method to make purchases. Moreover, the rising number of mobile subscribers is another significant factor propelling the growth of direct carrier billing market. However, factors such as unfavorable government & taxation policy regimes may act the major restraining factor to the direct carrier billing market growth.

