Global containerboard market size from fats & oils application is anticipated to grow at over 3% by 2025. It is majorly utilized in secondary fats & oils packaging, where, it offers impact, puncture and spillage resistance which may fuel product demand. Fats & oils is prone towards oxidation and rancidity thus, they are used for preventing external contamination caused due to air contact which may further foster industry growth.

France containerboard market demand from lubricant application is projected to exceed USD 150 million by 2025. Lubricant products including grease, engine and break oil are packed using containerboards as it upholds anti-spillage and moisture absorbing properties which increases shelf life of these products and may fuel the market size.

Containerboard Market size is set to surpass USD 250 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Momentous rise in packaging industry due to its role in agriculture, pharmaceutical, FMCG and retail sector has surged demand for containerboards as a feather light packaging material which may foster product demand by 2025. It is utilized by FMCG sector due to its printability and graphical characteristics which improve appearance of consumer durables thereby propelling containerboard market share in foreseeable timeframe.

Ecommerce industry has simplified buying and selling of products at single platform without any geographical constraints which is likely to fuel product demand. Rapid expansion in ecommerce industry may surge product demand as it shields product from harsh environmental conditions. It is utilized for its robustness and mechanical stability which may propel industry growth.

Containerboard Market, By Product

– Containerboard

• Liner Board

• Kraft Liners

• Test Liners

– Corrugating medium

• Recycled

• Semi Chemical Medium

– White Tops

Global recycled containerboard market share is poised to observe gains at over 4.5% by 2025. Shifting consumer preference towards ecofriendly products may develop demand for recycled product. Recycled material improves stacking strength, compression and burst limit properties of these boards as it is manufactured using high powered compressing machines which may propel industry growth.

Agricultural application from India is projected to reach 3 bn. Sqr. mtrs. This product is utilized in fruits and vegetables packaging which requires anti-microbial sterilized environment thus shielding it from product spoilage which may propel the market size in foreseeable timeframe.

These are manufactured using unbleached wood fibers which negatively impacts environment and leads to deforestation. Metals and plastics containers act as alternative and offers high durability & shear strength which may hamper the market growth.



Global white tops segment is anticipated to exceed 35 billion square meters by projected timeframe. It is manufactured through semi chemical chlorine free process. It is utilized by packaging industry due to its superior performance, wet strength and printability for enhancing display characteristics which may favor industry growth.

Global containerboard market share is slightly fragmented with key industry players including, Mondi Group, StandFast Group LLC, International Paper Smurfit Kappa and Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited. Increasing light weight containers demand has encouraged sellers to invest intensely in R&D for containerboard. Companies are spending more on product design, increasing efficiency and reducing environmental impacts.

