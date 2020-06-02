Advanced Report on Blockchain Supply Chain Market Forecast with Leading Key Players: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

The global blockchain supply chain market size was valued at $ 93.16 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 9,852.91 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 80.2% from 2018 to 2025. The blockchain is a records of digital database or blocks of immutable and validated transactions. The blockchain technology acts as an open ledger, such that every transaction on the network is recorded and is made available for all the entities or participants involved in the network to see and verify them. Therefore, blockchain eliminates the need to transfer information between organizations via mail or any other communication media. The blockchain centralizes the information sharing within enterprises thereby ensuring the transparency at all levels of supply chain management. The very technical nature of blockchain technology limits its awareness among enterprises. Nonetheless, with the growth of awareness, the blockchain supply chain market is projected to witness innovative and advance transformation, which enable the participants to access everything they want on a single platform.

Leading players of Blockchain Supply Chain Market:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, AWS Inc. Huawei Accenture Plc., Auxesis Group, TIBCO Software, and BTL Group

The “Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Analysis” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Blockchain Supply Chain market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Blockchain Supply Chain market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Blockchain Supply Chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Component:

• Platform

Services

Segmentation by Application:

• Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Product Traceability

Inventory Monitoring

Compliance management

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Blockchain Supply Chain market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Blockchain Supply Chain market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Blockchain Supply Chain Market illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Blockchain Supply Chain Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application. Forecast and analysis of Blockchain Supply Chain Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

