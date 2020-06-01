Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecast by 2026 | Amcor, Sonoco Products, Sealed Air Corporation

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Sustainable Plastic Packaging market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Amcor, Sonoco Products, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Berry Global, Huhtamaki OYJ, Smurfit Kappa Group, Uflex, Constantia Flexibles, AptarGroup

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Sustainable Plastic Packaging Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation by Product:

Rigid

Flexible

Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Applications

Medical Applications

Industrial Applications

Consumer Electronics Application

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Sustainable Plastic Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rigid

1.4.3 Flexible

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Applications

1.5.3 Medical Applications

1.5.4 Industrial Applications

1.5.5 Consumer Electronics Application

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.6.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.6.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sustainable Plastic Packaging Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging by Country

6.1.1 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging by Country

7.1.1 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amcor

11.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

11.1.2 Amcor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Amcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Amcor Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products Offered

11.1.5 Amcor Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.2 Sonoco Products

11.2.1 Sonoco Products Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sonoco Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Sonoco Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sonoco Products Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products Offered

11.2.5 Sonoco Products Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.3 Sealed Air Corporation

11.3.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sealed Air Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Sealed Air Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sealed Air Corporation Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products Offered

11.3.5 Sealed Air Corporation Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.4 Mondi Group

11.4.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mondi Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Mondi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Mondi Group Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products Offered

11.4.5 Mondi Group Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.5 Berry Global

11.5.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

11.5.2 Berry Global Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Berry Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Berry Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products Offered

11.5.5 Berry Global Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.6 Huhtamaki OYJ

11.6.1 Huhtamaki OYJ Corporation Information

11.6.2 Huhtamaki OYJ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Huhtamaki OYJ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Huhtamaki OYJ Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products Offered

11.6.5 Huhtamaki OYJ Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.7 Smurfit Kappa Group

11.7.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Smurfit Kappa Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Smurfit Kappa Group Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products Offered

11.7.5 Smurfit Kappa Group Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.8 Uflex

11.8.1 Uflex Corporation Information

11.8.2 Uflex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Uflex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Uflex Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products Offered

11.8.5 Uflex Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.9 Constantia Flexibles

11.9.1 Constantia Flexibles Corporation Information

11.9.2 Constantia Flexibles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Constantia Flexibles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Constantia Flexibles Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products Offered

11.9.5 Constantia Flexibles Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.10 AptarGroup

11.10.1 AptarGroup Corporation Information

11.10.2 AptarGroup Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 AptarGroup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 AptarGroup Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products Offered

11.10.5 AptarGroup Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 COVID-19 Impact: Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 COVID-19 Impact: Market Challenges

13.3 COVID-19 Impact: Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sustainable Plastic Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

