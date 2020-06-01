Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, Manufacturers Analysis 2020-2026 | Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Modified Bitumen Membrane market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Modified Bitumen Membrane market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Modified Bitumen Membrane market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Get the Sample of this Report with Detail TOC and List of [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1788974/covid-19-impact-on-modified-bitumen-membrane-market

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Modified Bitumen Membrane market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, Icopal Group, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, General Membrane, Carlisle, Modern Waterproofing, ChovA, Bauder, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Renolit, Tegola Canadese, Index, Hansuk, Schluter-Systems, Protecto Wrap, Grace, Colas, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, Multiplan Yalıtım, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof, Tangshan Desheng

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Modified Bitumen Membrane Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Modified Bitumen Membrane Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Modified Bitumen Membrane Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Modified Bitumen Membrane market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Segmentation by Product:

Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane

Liquid Applied Membranes

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Segmentation by Application:

Roofing

Walls

Building Structure

Tunnel & Landfills

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Modified Bitumen Membrane market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Modified Bitumen Membrane market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Modified Bitumen Membrane market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Modified Bitumen Membrane market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Modified Bitumen Membrane market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Modified Bitumen Membrane market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Modified Bitumen Membrane market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Modified Bitumen Membrane market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Modified Bitumen Membrane market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Ask for Customized Report as per Your [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1788974/covid-19-impact-on-modified-bitumen-membrane-market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Modified Bitumen Membrane Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Trends

2 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Modified Bitumen Membrane Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers Modified Bitumen Membrane Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Modified Bitumen Membrane Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Modified Bitumen Membrane Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane

1.4.2 Liquid Applied Membranes

4.2 By Type, Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Price, 2020-2021

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Modified Bitumen Membrane Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Roofing

5.5.2 Walls

5.5.3 Building Structure

5.5.4 Tunnel & Landfills

5.5.5 Other

5.2 By Application, Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Price, 2020-2021

6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Soprema Group

7.1.1 Soprema Group Business Overview

7.1.2 Soprema Group Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Soprema Group Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.1.4 Soprema Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Sika

7.2.1 Sika Business Overview

7.2.2 Sika Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Sika Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.2.4 Sika Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Fosroc

7.3.1 Fosroc Business Overview

7.3.2 Fosroc Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Fosroc Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.3.4 Fosroc Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 GAF

7.4.1 GAF Business Overview

7.4.2 GAF Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 GAF Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.4.4 GAF Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Icopal Group

7.5.1 Icopal Group Business Overview

7.5.2 Icopal Group Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Icopal Group Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.5.4 Icopal Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 TehnoNICOL

7.6.1 TehnoNICOL Business Overview

7.6.2 TehnoNICOL Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 TehnoNICOL Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.6.4 TehnoNICOL Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Polyglass

7.7.1 Polyglass Business Overview

7.7.2 Polyglass Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Polyglass Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.7.4 Polyglass Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Imperbit Membrane

7.8.1 Imperbit Membrane Business Overview

7.8.2 Imperbit Membrane Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Imperbit Membrane Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.8.4 Imperbit Membrane Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 General Membrane

7.9.1 General Membrane Business Overview

7.9.2 General Membrane Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 General Membrane Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.9.4 General Membrane Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Carlisle

7.10.1 Carlisle Business Overview

7.10.2 Carlisle Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Carlisle Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.10.4 Carlisle Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Modern Waterproofing

7.11.1 Modern Waterproofing Business Overview

7.11.2 Modern Waterproofing Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 Modern Waterproofing Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.11.4 Modern Waterproofing Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 ChovA

7.12.1 ChovA Business Overview

7.12.2 ChovA Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 ChovA Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.12.4 ChovA Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 Bauder

7.13.1 Bauder Business Overview

7.13.2 Bauder Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 Bauder Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.13.4 Bauder Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.14 ARDEX Group

7.14.1 ARDEX Group Business Overview

7.14.2 ARDEX Group Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.14.3 ARDEX Group Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.14.4 ARDEX Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.15 Henkel Polybit

7.15.1 Henkel Polybit Business Overview

7.15.2 Henkel Polybit Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.15.3 Henkel Polybit Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.15.4 Henkel Polybit Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.16 Renolit

7.16.1 Renolit Business Overview

7.16.2 Renolit Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.16.3 Renolit Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.16.4 Renolit Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.17 Tegola Canadese

7.17.1 Tegola Canadese Business Overview

7.17.2 Tegola Canadese Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.17.3 Tegola Canadese Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.17.4 Tegola Canadese Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.18 Index

7.18.1 Index Business Overview

7.18.2 Index Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.18.3 Index Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.18.4 Index Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.19 Hansuk

7.19.1 Hansuk Business Overview

7.19.2 Hansuk Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.19.3 Hansuk Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.19.4 Hansuk Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.20 Schluter-Systems

7.20.1 Schluter-Systems Business Overview

7.20.2 Schluter-Systems Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.20.3 Schluter-Systems Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.20.4 Schluter-Systems Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.21 Protecto Wrap

7.21.1 Protecto Wrap Business Overview

7.21.2 Protecto Wrap Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.21.3 Protecto Wrap Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.21.4 Protecto Wrap Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.22 Grace

7.22.1 Grace Business Overview

7.22.2 Grace Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.22.3 Grace Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.22.4 Grace Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.23 Colas

7.23.1 Colas Business Overview

7.23.2 Colas Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.23.3 Colas Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.23.4 Colas Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.24 Vetroasfalto

7.24.1 Vetroasfalto Business Overview

7.24.2 Vetroasfalto Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.24.3 Vetroasfalto Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.24.4 Vetroasfalto Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.25 Tamko

7.25.1 Tamko Business Overview

7.25.2 Tamko Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.25.3 Tamko Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.25.4 Tamko Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.26 Multiplan Yalıtım

7.26.1 Multiplan Yalıtım Business Overview

7.26.2 Multiplan Yalıtım Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.26.3 Multiplan Yalıtım Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.26.4 Multiplan Yalıtım Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.27 Oriental Yuhong

7.27.1 Oriental Yuhong Business Overview

7.27.2 Oriental Yuhong Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.27.3 Oriental Yuhong Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.27.4 Oriental Yuhong Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.28 CKS

7.28.1 CKS Business Overview

7.28.2 CKS Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.28.3 CKS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.28.4 CKS Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.29 Hongyuan Waterproof

7.29.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Business Overview

7.29.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.29.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.29.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.30 Tangshan Desheng

7.30.1 Tangshan Desheng Business Overview

7.30.2 Tangshan Desheng Modified Bitumen Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.30.3 Tangshan Desheng Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction

7.30.4 Tangshan Desheng Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Modified Bitumen Membrane Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Modified Bitumen Membrane Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Modified Bitumen Membrane Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 Modified Bitumen Membrane Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Modified Bitumen Membrane Distribution Channels

8.2.3 Modified Bitumen Membrane Distributors

8.3 Modified Bitumen Membrane Customers

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

10.1 About Us

10.2 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 428 8800

India: +91 9766 478 224

Email – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com

”