Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market | Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026 | Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, Icopal Group, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, General Membrane, Carlisle, Modern Waterproofing, ChovA, Bauder, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Renolit, Tegola Canadese, Index, Hansuk, Schluter-Systems, Protecto Wrap, Grace, Colas, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, Multiplan Yalıtım, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof, Tangshan Desheng

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Segmentation by Product:

Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane

Liquid Applied Membranes

Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Segmentation by Application:

Roofing

Walls

Building Structure

Tunnel & Landfills

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Trends

2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane

1.4.2 Liquid Applied Membranes

4.2 By Type, Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Price, 2020-2021

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Roofing

5.5.2 Walls

5.5.3 Building Structure

5.5.4 Tunnel & Landfills

5.5.5 Other

5.2 By Application, Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Price, 2020-2021

6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Soprema Group

7.1.1 Soprema Group Business Overview

7.1.2 Soprema Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Soprema Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.1.4 Soprema Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Sika

7.2.1 Sika Business Overview

7.2.2 Sika Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Sika Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.2.4 Sika Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Fosroc

7.3.1 Fosroc Business Overview

7.3.2 Fosroc Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Fosroc Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.3.4 Fosroc Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 GAF

7.4.1 GAF Business Overview

7.4.2 GAF Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 GAF Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.4.4 GAF Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Icopal Group

7.5.1 Icopal Group Business Overview

7.5.2 Icopal Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Icopal Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.5.4 Icopal Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 TehnoNICOL

7.6.1 TehnoNICOL Business Overview

7.6.2 TehnoNICOL Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 TehnoNICOL Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.6.4 TehnoNICOL Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Polyglass

7.7.1 Polyglass Business Overview

7.7.2 Polyglass Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Polyglass Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.7.4 Polyglass Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Imperbit Membrane

7.8.1 Imperbit Membrane Business Overview

7.8.2 Imperbit Membrane Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Imperbit Membrane Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.8.4 Imperbit Membrane Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 General Membrane

7.9.1 General Membrane Business Overview

7.9.2 General Membrane Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 General Membrane Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.9.4 General Membrane Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Carlisle

7.10.1 Carlisle Business Overview

7.10.2 Carlisle Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Carlisle Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.10.4 Carlisle Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Modern Waterproofing

7.11.1 Modern Waterproofing Business Overview

7.11.2 Modern Waterproofing Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 Modern Waterproofing Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.11.4 Modern Waterproofing Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 ChovA

7.12.1 ChovA Business Overview

7.12.2 ChovA Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 ChovA Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.12.4 ChovA Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 Bauder

7.13.1 Bauder Business Overview

7.13.2 Bauder Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 Bauder Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.13.4 Bauder Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.14 ARDEX Group

7.14.1 ARDEX Group Business Overview

7.14.2 ARDEX Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.14.3 ARDEX Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.14.4 ARDEX Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.15 Henkel Polybit

7.15.1 Henkel Polybit Business Overview

7.15.2 Henkel Polybit Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.15.3 Henkel Polybit Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.15.4 Henkel Polybit Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.16 Renolit

7.16.1 Renolit Business Overview

7.16.2 Renolit Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.16.3 Renolit Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.16.4 Renolit Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.17 Tegola Canadese

7.17.1 Tegola Canadese Business Overview

7.17.2 Tegola Canadese Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.17.3 Tegola Canadese Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.17.4 Tegola Canadese Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.18 Index

7.18.1 Index Business Overview

7.18.2 Index Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.18.3 Index Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.18.4 Index Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.19 Hansuk

7.19.1 Hansuk Business Overview

7.19.2 Hansuk Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.19.3 Hansuk Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.19.4 Hansuk Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.20 Schluter-Systems

7.20.1 Schluter-Systems Business Overview

7.20.2 Schluter-Systems Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.20.3 Schluter-Systems Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.20.4 Schluter-Systems Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.21 Protecto Wrap

7.21.1 Protecto Wrap Business Overview

7.21.2 Protecto Wrap Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.21.3 Protecto Wrap Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.21.4 Protecto Wrap Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.22 Grace

7.22.1 Grace Business Overview

7.22.2 Grace Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.22.3 Grace Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.22.4 Grace Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.23 Colas

7.23.1 Colas Business Overview

7.23.2 Colas Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.23.3 Colas Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.23.4 Colas Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.24 Vetroasfalto

7.24.1 Vetroasfalto Business Overview

7.24.2 Vetroasfalto Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.24.3 Vetroasfalto Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.24.4 Vetroasfalto Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.25 Tamko

7.25.1 Tamko Business Overview

7.25.2 Tamko Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.25.3 Tamko Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.25.4 Tamko Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.26 Multiplan Yalıtım

7.26.1 Multiplan Yalıtım Business Overview

7.26.2 Multiplan Yalıtım Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.26.3 Multiplan Yalıtım Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.26.4 Multiplan Yalıtım Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.27 Oriental Yuhong

7.27.1 Oriental Yuhong Business Overview

7.27.2 Oriental Yuhong Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.27.3 Oriental Yuhong Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.27.4 Oriental Yuhong Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.28 CKS

7.28.1 CKS Business Overview

7.28.2 CKS Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.28.3 CKS Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.28.4 CKS Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.29 Hongyuan Waterproof

7.29.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Business Overview

7.29.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.29.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.29.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.30 Tangshan Desheng

7.30.1 Tangshan Desheng Business Overview

7.30.2 Tangshan Desheng Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.30.3 Tangshan Desheng Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.30.4 Tangshan Desheng Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Distribution Channels

8.2.3 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Distributors

8.3 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Customers

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

10.1 About Us

10.2 Disclaimer

