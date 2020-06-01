Categories
Global Sulfonylureas Market Business Development Strategies and Competitive Analysis 2020 To 2027|Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Pfizer Inc

Global sulfonylureas market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global sulfonylureas market are Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Pfizer Inc, Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Endo International Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Apotex Inc, Cipla Inc, Micro Labs Ltd and others.

Global Sulfonylureas Market Scope and Market Size

Global sulfonylureas market is segmented on the basis of drugs, dosage form, end-users and distribution channel.

Drugs segment for the global sulfonylureas market is categorized into glyburide, glipizide, glimepiride and others.

The dosage form segment for global sulfonylureas market is segmented into tablets, capsules and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global sulfonylureas market is segmented into hospitals, specialty centres, homecare and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global sulfonylureas market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Market Size and Forecast by Type
Chapter 6. Market Size and Forecast by Application
Chapter 7. Global sulfonylureas Market, by Geography
Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis
Chapter 9. Company Profiles and Strategic Developments
Chapter 10. Appendix

