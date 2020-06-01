Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Trend, Share, Profit, Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis Report 2020-2026|BASF SE; Danimer Scientific; Futerro SA; NatureWorks LLC; Total Corbion PLA; Synbra Technology bv; Hitachi, Ltd.; Sulzer Ltd; TOYOBO CO., LTD

Global polylactic acid (PLA) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4283.25 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for bio-degradable packaging alternatives as well as the growing advancements in technologies increasing the overall demand for bio-plastics.
Polylactic Acid is the most relevant, unique, fair and creditable global market research report which is provided to the valuable customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. Polylactic Acid market report helps uncover the general market conditions and tendencies. Along with competitive analysis of the key players, this report also serves with complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market and details of research methodology. Excellent practice models and method of research applied for this Polylactic Acid report unearths the best opportunities to succeed in the market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global polylactic acid (PLA) market are BASF SE; Danimer Scientific; Futerro SA; NatureWorks LLC; Total Corbion PLA; Synbra Technology bv; Hitachi, Ltd.; Sulzer Ltd; TOYOBO CO., LTD.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Dow; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; weforyou GmbH; Merck KGaA; Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.; The Chemical Company and Reliance Life Sciences among others.
Market Drivers:
- High demand from the industries for the consumption of green, eco-friendly packaging alternatives; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market
- Rising demand for bioplastics due to a growth of concern regarding the environment is also expected to have a positive effect on the market
- Initiatives taken by various governments to promote the use of bioplastics is also expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing demand for the product from personal care & cosmetics good is also expected to drive the market value
Market Restraints:
- High costs associated with the advancements in research and production process of the product; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Requirement of specific conditions and requirements for the complete biodegradation of these products is also expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Availability of fiber-based alternatives of the product is also expected to restrict the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market
By Raw Material
- Corn
- Cassava
- Sugarcane & Sugar Beet
- Others
By Form
- Fiber
- Films & Sheets
- Coatings
- Others
By Application
- Packaging
- Agriculture
- Transport
- Medical
- Electronics
- Textiles
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, Total Corbion PLA announced that they had established a new PLA (Polylactic Acid) manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand which will provide around 75,000 tons of annual capacity. The facility will provide “Luminy PLA” resins and is expected to meet the growing demand of bioplastics globally. The availability of environmental friendly plastics will also help various other manufacturers and brands to increase their production capacity which was based on PLA
- In August 2017, BASF SE announced that they had completed the acquisition of “Innofil3D”, with the help of this acquisition BASF SE will be able to provide plastic filaments as well as granules for 3D printing applications. Innofil3D based out of Netherlands, is an established leader in providing unique plastic filaments to the 3D printing market and their expertise will be a value-added addition to the BASF organization
