De-aromatic Solvents Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

This XploreMR report titled, “De-aromatic Solvents (<400 ppm aromatics) Market: EMEA Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” examines the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market for the forecast period 2016 – 2024. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market.

The report begins with an overview of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market , appraising market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by an in-depth analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the EMEA market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included in the report to equip the client with pertinent decision-making insights.

The report further analyzes the market based on flash point and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next eight years. The subsequent section of the report includes analysis of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market on the basis of application and forecast in terms of value and volume for the next eight years. The report further analyzes the market based on countries and presents the forecast for the next eight years.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into three key sections on the basis of flash point, application, and region. The report analyses the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (metric tons).

Segments by grade assessed in the report are: Low flash point (<500C) Medium flash point (500C – 800C) High flash point (>800C)

Applications assessed in the report are: Resins and paints Metal working Cleaning and degreasing products Pest Control Products Others (drilling fluids, water treatment, etc.)

Regions/Countries assessed in the report are: EMEA Germany Italy France U.K. North Africa and Spain Rest of EMEA

In the final section of the report, the de-aromatic solvents market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply de-aromatic solvents. The report contains company profiles of some of the players operating in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market. Some of the market participants identified in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Total S.A., Neste, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. and DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH.

Research methodology

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the revenue generated by the sales of de-aromatic solvents in the EMEA region.

While developing the market forecast, the report begins by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, data is triangulated through analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market.

However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating EMEA economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market by region, flash point, and application, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the de-aromatic solvents market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market.

Analyst Views

Rules and regulations pertaining to the exposure of chemicals are very stringent particularly in Europe. Necessary precautions are therefore taken in case of factory workers who come directly in contact with the various solvents. De-aromatic solvents have high exposure levels and are used in various factories as their usage is safer for the workers.

