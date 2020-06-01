COVID-19 Impact on Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market 2020: Upcoming Opportunities and Forecast by 2026 | Amcor, Sonoco Products, Sealed Air Corporation

“

Quality Market Research on Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Sustainable Plastic Packaging market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Amcor, Sonoco Products, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Berry Global, Huhtamaki OYJ, Smurfit Kappa Group, Uflex, Constantia Flexibles, AptarGroup

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Sustainable Plastic Packaging Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation by Product:

Rigid

Flexible

Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Applications

Medical Applications

Industrial Applications

Consumer Electronics Application

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Sustainable Plastic Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Rigid

1.3.3 Flexible

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Food Applications

1.4.3 Medical Applications

1.4.4 Industrial Applications

1.4.5 Consumer Electronics Application

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Sustainable Plastic Packaging Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Industry Trends

2.4.1 Covid-19 Impact: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Trends

2.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Drivers

2.4.3 Covid-19 Impact: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Challenges

2.4.4 Covid-19 Impact: Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sustainable Plastic Packaging Players: Views for Future

3 Covid-19 Impact on Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sustainable Plastic Packaging Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Sustainable Plastic Packaging by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sustainable Plastic Packaging as of 2019)

3.4 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Sustainable Plastic Packaging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Sustainable Plastic Packaging Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Impact on Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Covid-19 Impact on Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amcor

11.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

11.1.2 Amcor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Amcor Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Amcor Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products and Services

11.1.5 Amcor SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Amcor Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.2 Sonoco Products

11.2.1 Sonoco Products Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sonoco Products Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Sonoco Products Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sonoco Products Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products and Services

11.2.5 Sonoco Products SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Sonoco Products Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.3 Sealed Air Corporation

11.3.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sealed Air Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Sealed Air Corporation Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sealed Air Corporation Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products and Services

11.3.5 Sealed Air Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.4 Mondi Group

11.4.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mondi Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Mondi Group Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Mondi Group Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products and Services

11.4.5 Mondi Group SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Mondi Group Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.5 Berry Global

11.5.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

11.5.2 Berry Global Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Berry Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Berry Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products and Services

11.5.5 Berry Global SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Berry Global Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.6 Huhtamaki OYJ

11.6.1 Huhtamaki OYJ Corporation Information

11.6.2 Huhtamaki OYJ Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Huhtamaki OYJ Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Huhtamaki OYJ Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products and Services

11.6.5 Huhtamaki OYJ SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Huhtamaki OYJ Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.7 Smurfit Kappa Group

11.7.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Smurfit Kappa Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Smurfit Kappa Group Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products and Services

11.7.5 Smurfit Kappa Group SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Smurfit Kappa Group Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.8 Uflex

11.8.1 Uflex Corporation Information

11.8.2 Uflex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Uflex Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Uflex Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products and Services

11.8.5 Uflex SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Uflex Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.9 Constantia Flexibles

11.9.1 Constantia Flexibles Corporation Information

11.9.2 Constantia Flexibles Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Constantia Flexibles Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Constantia Flexibles Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products and Services

11.9.5 Constantia Flexibles SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Constantia Flexibles Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.10 AptarGroup

11.10.1 AptarGroup Corporation Information

11.10.2 AptarGroup Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 AptarGroup Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 AptarGroup Sustainable Plastic Packaging Products and Services

11.10.5 AptarGroup SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 AptarGroup Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

12 Covid-19 Impact on Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Covid-19 Impact on Sustainable Plastic Packaging Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Channels

12.2.2 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Distributors

12.3 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”