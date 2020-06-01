Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market 2020 | Regional Insights & Growth Forecast To 2025

As per a research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., Asia Pacific food packaging market is predicted to surpass $170 billion by 2025.

Asia Pacific food packaging market is set to witness momentous growth on account of growing consumption of convenience food. Additionally, the growth is also likely to come from rising prevalence of e-commerce in the region.

Speaking of the e-commerce adoption, the region is witnessing a massive shift in the food industry since the customers are turning to packaged foods over cooked meals. This change can be attributed to the time required for meal preparation, hectic lifestyles, rising disposable income and growing availability of packaged food products.

Consumers are leveraging several e-commerce platforms to order packaged food products. Packaged foods offer timely delivery, better discounts and convenience. These factors have further led to higher innovations in the Asia Pacific food packaging market and would also support the market expansion over the forthcoming years.

With mounting concerns of waste generation, climate change and global warming, the recycled products segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast timeframe. The segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. Recycling offers environmental benefits like pollution reduction. Additionally, it also helps conserve natural resources, enhances cost effectiveness of manufacturing processes.

With respect to layer, the single layer packaging segment is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 3% through 2025. Single layer packaging includes metal packaging, glass packaging, monolayer coated/uncoated flexible and rigid products. These numerous varieties offered by the single layer packaging would drive its market demand.

Glass food packaging would individually exceed $7 billion over the forecast timespan. The heavy usage of the product in manufacturing of containers, bottles would augment its demand in the market. Additionally, it efficiently preserves flavor, quality as well as taste of beverage and foods it contains. In addition, the glass packaging can also be recycled again, making it an ideal packaging choice as enterprises focus on being more sustainable.

With rising demand of fresh food and beverages, aseptic packaging would witness lucrative growth over the forecast timespan. It would account for about one tenth of total volume share. This type uses high temperature for food packaging. The high temperature maintains the freshness of beverages and food items. Rising use of aseptic packaging in storing soup, tomatoes, and milk among others would be the key factors augmenting the segment’s growth in the future.

Apart from aseptic packaging, transparent packaging industry is set to witness considerable growth during the forecast timespan. Rapid printing procedures and cost-effective production are the key factors driving the sector growth. It is anticipated to contribute for about one-fifth of the market share through 2025.

All in all, growing adoption of e-commerce, rising need of fresh food and beverages would offer better expansion opportunities for market players. The competitive landscape of Asia Pacific food packaging market includes players like Crown Holding Inc., Mondi Plc, Amcor plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc and Sonoco Products Company.

