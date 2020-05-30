Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2026

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market. Why Choose MRRSE? One of the fastest-growing market research companies in India

The report on the global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market are analyzed in the report. The study reveals that the global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures. Key Takeaways of the Report: Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market

Recent advancements in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market landscape

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) Market Segmentation The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market in various geographies such as: The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products: market segmentation includes demand for individual products and end-users in all countries in Asia Pacific.

The report includes an exhaustive value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also provides detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report comprises drivers and restraints of the unsaturated polyester resin market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report comprises the study of opportunities in the unsaturated polyester resin market on the regional level.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the unsaturated polyester resin market in Asia Pacific. The report constitutes a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application has been analyzed based on attractiveness. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive general attractiveness of the market. The report includes price trend analysis of raw materials (styrene, maleic anhydride, and ethylene glycol) and unsaturated polyester resin from 2014 to 2023.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further developed the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key participants operating in Asia Pacific. Key players profiled in the report include Changzhou New Solar Co., Ltd., Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd., PT Justus Sakti Raya, PT Platinum Resins Indonesia, Showa Denko Singapore Pte Ltd., Singapore Highpolymer Chemical Products Pte Ltd., Thai Polyset Co., Ltd., Luxchem Corporation Berhad, PT. Arindo Pacific Chemicals, Pt. Pardik Jaya Chemicals, and Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments and acquisitions, and financial overview.

This report segments the unsaturated polyester resin market in Asia Pacific as follows:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market – Asia Pacific Product Segment Analysis

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

DCPD

Others (Including vinyl esters, terephthalic esters, etc.)

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market – Asia Pacific Application Analysis

Building & construction

Tanks & pipes

Electrical

Marine

Transport

Artificial stones

Others (Including aerospace, wind energy, etc.)

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market – Asia Pacific Country Analysis

China

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Rest of Asia Pacific

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market: