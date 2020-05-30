Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market By Vehicle Type (UUVs, USVs), Application (Commercial, Scientific Research, Defense & Security), Propulsion System (Electric, Mechanical)-Trends Upto 2025

Accordingly to Supply Demand Market Research, the revenue of Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs )market is estimated to reach USD 6.73 billion by 2026 in terms of CAPEX (Capital Expenditure), with a 5.2% annually from 2020-2026 considering the imapct of the COVID-19 impact.
The vendors in the UMVs market compete based on product portfolio, product differentiation, and the pricing of products. The rise in technological innovations in designing the products for better quality, ease of use and better performance is expected to continue to intensify the level of competition among the companies to expand their product portfolios by incorporating innovative features into their products.
The report covers the impact of COVID-19 on Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs )
Report Highlights
The Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Market is segmented on the basis of Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Region.
By vehicle type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
• UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)
• USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)
• Other UMVs
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
• Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)
• Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)
• Defense & Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)
• Others
The Defense & Security is further segmented into the following sub-applications with annual revenue in 2019, 2020, and 2026 for each section:
• Mine Counter Measures (MCM)
• Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)
• Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
• Security
• Transportation
• Search and Rescue
• Others
Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
• Electric System
• Mechanical System
• Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
• Europe (Germany, UK, Norway, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Africa (Nigeria, Angola, and Rest of Africa)
• Middle East
Some of the major players profiled in this market are-Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
5G International Inc.
ASV Unmanned Marine Systems
Atlas Elektronik GmbH
BAE Systems plc
Boston Engineering
C-Innovation
Deep Trekker Inc
DOF Subsea AS
ECA Group
Forum Energy Technologies
Fugro Subsea Services Ltd
General Dynamics Mission Systems
Helix Energy Solutions
International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
i-Tech (Subsea 7)
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Kystdesign AS
Liquid Robotics
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Ocean Aero, Inc.
Oceaneering International, Inc.
Ocius Technology Ltd.
Marine Tech SAS
Perry Slingsby Systems Limited
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
SAAB SEAEYE LTD.
Saipem (Sonsub)
SeaRobotics Corporation
Seebyte Ltd.
Schilling Robotics, LLC
SimpleUnmanned, LLC.
Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)
Thales S.A. and many more
