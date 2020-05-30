GaN Power Devices Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

GaN Power Devices Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the GaN Power Devices industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on technology, wafer, device, product and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global GaN Power Devices market with company profiles of key players such as:

Aixtron Se

Azzurro Semiconductors Ag

Cree Incorporated

Epigan NV

Fujitsu Limited

International Quantum Epitaxy PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Advance Technology Corporation

RF Micro Devices Incorporated

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Technology:

Semiconductor Materials

Transistor Application Technologies

By Wafer:

Manufacturing Process

Wafer Size

Design Configuration

By Device:

GaN Power Discrete Market

GaN Power IC’s Market

By Product:

GaN Opto Semiconductors

GaN Power Semiconductors

By Applications:

Computers

Information and Communication Technology

Industrial, Power, and Solar & Wind

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military, Aerospace, and Defense

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global GaN Power Devices Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 GaN Power Devices Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 GaN Power Devices Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 GaN Power Devices Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 GaN Power Devices Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 GaN Power Devices Market Analysis By Wafer

Chapter 7 GaN Power Devices Market Analysis By Device

Chapter 8 GaN Power Devices Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 9 GaN Power Devices Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 10 GaN Power Devices Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of GaN Power Devices Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of GaN Power Devices Industry

