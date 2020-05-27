Unified Endpoint Management Market – Global Industry Outlook, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025

This report studies the global market for unified endpoint management, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of unified endpoint management in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and in Southeast Asia. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as

IBM Corporation

VMware (Airwatch)

Microsoft Corporation

CA Technologies

Symantec Corporation

LANDESK

Unisys

SOTI

Dell

EarthLink

Heat Software

Matrix42

Accelerite

Sophos

MobileIron

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

unified endpoint management on

Cloud Unified Endpoint Management site

Segment market application, unified management

point

of termination can be divided into BFSI Industry IT and Telecommunications Industry

Healthcare Industry

Manufacturing of

transport and logistics

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will provide the report to you as you wish.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Unified Terminal Management Industry

1.1. Presentation of the market for unified endpoint management

1.1.1. Scope of the unified endpoint management product

1.1.2. Market situation and outlook

1.2. Size and analysis of the global market for unified endpoint management by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Market for unified terminal management by type

1.3.1.Unified management of termination points on site

1.3.2. Cloud Unified Endpoint Management

1.4. Market for the unified management of endpoints by end users / applications

1.4.1. BFSI

1.4.2. IT and telecommunications industry

1.4.3. Health care industry

1.4.4. Manufacturing industry

1.4.5. Transport and logistics industry

Chapter two: Analysis of global competition by the unified management of end points by players

2.1. Size of the market for unified endpoint management (value) by actor (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive status and trend

2.2.1. Market concentration rate

2.2.2. Product / service differences

2.2.3. New entrants

2.2.4. Technological trends of the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)

3.1. IBM Corporation

3.1.1. Company profile

3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3. Products, services and solutions

3.1.4. Revenues from the unified endpoint management (in millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent developments

3.2. VMware (Airwatch)

3.2.1. Company profile

3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.2.3. Products, services and solutions

3.2.4. Unifi

Continued….

