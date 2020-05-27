Unified Endpoint Management Market – Global Industry Outlook, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025

This report studies the global market for unified endpoint management, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of unified endpoint management in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and in Southeast Asia. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as
IBM Corporation
VMware (Airwatch)
Microsoft Corporation
CA Technologies
Symantec Corporation
LANDESK
Unisys
SOTI
Dell
EarthLink
Heat Software
Matrix42
Accelerite
Sophos
MobileIron
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
unified endpoint management on
Cloud Unified Endpoint Management site
Segment market application, unified management
point
of termination can be divided into BFSI Industry IT and Telecommunications Industry
Healthcare Industry
Manufacturing of
transport and logistics
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Unified Terminal Management Industry
1.1. Presentation of the market for unified endpoint management
1.1.1. Scope of the unified endpoint management product
1.1.2. Market situation and outlook
1.2. Size and analysis of the global market for unified endpoint management by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Market for unified terminal management by type
1.3.1.Unified management of termination points on site
1.3.2. Cloud Unified Endpoint Management
1.4. Market for the unified management of endpoints by end users / applications
1.4.1. BFSI
1.4.2. IT and telecommunications industry
1.4.3. Health care industry
1.4.4. Manufacturing industry
1.4.5. Transport and logistics industry
Chapter two: Analysis of global competition by the unified management of end points by players
2.1. Size of the market for unified endpoint management (value) by actor (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive status and trend
2.2.1. Market concentration rate
2.2.2. Product / service differences
2.2.3. New entrants
2.2.4. Technological trends of the future
Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)
3.1. IBM Corporation
3.1.1. Company profile
3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3. Products, services and solutions
3.1.4. Revenues from the unified endpoint management (in millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent developments
3.2. VMware (Airwatch)
3.2.1. Company profile
3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.2.3. Products, services and solutions
3.2.4. Unifi
