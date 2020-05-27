Thrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation, Future Trends and Forecast 2022 – Boston Scientific, Medtronic Plc, Teleflex, Penumbra, The Spectranetics

Thrombectomy is the surgical removal of blood clot from a blood vessel. Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a common lethal disease where blood clots within a vein. These clots can travel to arteries or veins in different parts of the body-brain, heart, kidneys, lungs, and limbs. VTE is considered as the cause of heart attack, stroke; however, it can also damage to the body’s organs or even death. VTE results due to various factors, which include combination of hereditary and acquired risk factors, obesity and post-surgery especially hip, knee, or pelvic surgery. It can be found in smoking population and people who take estrogens or birth control pills. VTE is most common in adults (>60 years) but can occur at any age.

The world thrombectomy devices market is estimated to garner $1,389 million by 2022. This is attributed by the increase in the incidence of acute myocardial infraction, peripheral arterial diseases, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism due to the sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy living conditions and habits in the current generation; rise in the geriatric population. The increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases; growth in demand for minimally-invasive procedures, and demand for better healthcare infrastructure; and increase in competition, has led to technological advancements and innovations.

The world thrombectomy devices market is segmented into five categories-technology, type, utility, disease, and geography. Based on the type of technology, the market is categorized into mechanical thrombectomy devices, aspiration thrombectomy devices, rheolytic thrombectomy devices.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The world thrombectomy devices market segmentation is illustrated as follows:

By Technology

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

By Type

Automated Devices

Manual Devices

By Utility

Reusable Devices

Disposable Devices

By Diseases

Peripheral Diseases

Coronary Diseases

Neural Diseases

