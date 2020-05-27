Social Employee Recognition Systems Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

This report studies the global market for social worker recognition systems, analyzes and researches the state of development and forecasts of social worker recognition systems in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India and in Southeast Asia. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as
GloboForce Ltd
SalesForce.Com
Reffind Ltd
Achievers Corporation
Kudos, Inc.
Madison
Vmware, Inc.
Recognize Services, Inc.
Jive Software, Inc.
BI Worldwide
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
On-Premise –
Cloud
Market segment by application, social worker recognition systems can be divided into
healthcare, IT
manufacturing
and telecommunications,
travel and hospitality,
retail and consumer goods,
media and entertainment,
etc.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will provide the report to you as desired.
Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Employee Recognition Systems
1.1. Overview of the employee recognition systems market
1.1.1. Scope of the system for recognizing social workers
1.1.2. Market situation and outlook
1.2. Size of the global market for social worker recognition systems and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Employee recognition systems market by type
1.3.1. On site
1.3.2. Cloud
1.4. Market for social worker recognition systems by end users / application
1.4.1. Health
1.4.2. Manufacturing
1.4.3. IT and Telecom
1.4.4. Travel and hospitality
1.4.5. Retail trade and consumer goods
1.4.6. Media and entertainment
1.4.7. Other
Chapter Two: Analysis of Competitions by Actors in Global Employee Recognition Systems
2.1. Market size (value) of social worker recognition systems by players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive status and trend
2.2.1. Market concentration rate
2.2.2. Product / service differences
2.2.3. New entrants
2.2.4. Technological trends of the future
Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)
3.1. GloboForce Ltd
3.1.1. Company profile
3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3. Products, services and solutions
3.1.4. Income from social employee recognition systems (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent developments
3.2. SalesForce.Com
3.2.1. Company profile
3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.2.3. Products
Continued….
