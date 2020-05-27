Personal Emergency Response System Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – ALERTONE SERVICES, ADT, Cisco, GreatCall, GUARDIAN ALARM, Honeywell, Koninklijke Philips, Nortek Security and Control, Tunstall, VRI

Personal Emergency Response System Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Personal Emergency Response System market.

The personal emergency response system is an electric device that enables an individual to pursue a secure help during an emergency. The personal emergency response system is connected with other devices such as an alarm or cell phone and is programmed to signal a response center upon activation of ‘help’ or a ‘push’ button. The help button is a radiofrequency trigger device that is regularly worn around the wrist or neck. The person at the receiving end of the personal emergency response system can even interact with the individual in order to choose which action should be taken. It has been observed that there is a rising trend towards usage of technologies that let people gain easy access to healthcare without any unwarranted effort of staying in the hospital.

The rising adoption of mobile smartphone-based applications for senior citizens, health management, and enhancements in medical alert services are some of the major factors driving the growth of the personal emergency response systems market. The technological advancements in personal emergency response systems such as medication reminder notifications and two-way voice communication are also anticipated to propel the growth of the personal emergency response systems market.

The reports cover key developments in the Personal Emergency Response System market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Personal Emergency Response System market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Personal Emergency Response System market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ALERTONE SERVICES LLC.

ADT

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GreatCall

GUARDIAN ALARM.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nortek Security and Control

Tunstall

VRI

The “Global Personal Emergency Response System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Personal Emergency Response System market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Personal Emergency Response System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Personal Emergency Response System market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Personal emergency response system market is segmented on the basis of type, end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as landline PERS, mobile PERS, standalone PERS. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as home-based users, senior living facilities, assisted living facilities.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Personal Emergency Response System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Personal Emergency Response System Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Personal Emergency Response System market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Personal Emergency Response System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

