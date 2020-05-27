New-Born Screening Market: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecast by 2026| Trivitron Healthcare, AB Sciex, Perkinelmer

Latest Report On New-Born Screening Market including Market Landscape, and Market size, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, Average prices, Competitive landscape, market Dynamics and industry trends and developments during the forecast period.

The global New-Born Screening market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global New-Born Screening market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global New-Born Screening market, Also the details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Some of the Leading Players in the New-Born Screening Market are: GE Healthcare, Trivitron Healthcare, AB Sciex, Perkinelmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Medtronic, Masimo, Waters, Natus Medical, etc.

The report predicts the size of the global New-Born Screening market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2020-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global New-Born Screening market is expected to rise at a CAGR of xx % between 2020 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ xx million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2020, the global New-Born Screening market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global New-Born Screening industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create

This publication includes key segmentations of the global New-Born Screening market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global New-Born Screening market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global New-Born Screening market.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global New-Born Screening industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the New-Born Screening manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall New-Born Screening industry.

Global New-Born Screening Market Segment By Type:

Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology, DNA-Based Assays, Hearing Screen Technology, Others Based

Global New-Born Screening Market Segment By Application:

Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global New-Born Screening industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Table of Contents

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on New-Born Screening Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: New-Born Screening Market Trends 2 Global New-Born Screening Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 New-Born Screening Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global New-Born Screening Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global New-Born Screening Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges 3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 By Players, Global New-Born Screening Quarterly Market Size, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 By Players, New-Born Screening Headquarters and Area Served

3.3 Date of Key Players Enter into New-Born Screening Market

3.4 Key Players New-Born Screening Product Offered

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Impact of Covid-19 on New-Born Screening Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Tandem Mass Spectrometry

1.4.2 Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology

1.4.3 DNA-Based Assays

1.4.4 Hearing Screen Technology

1.4.5 Others

4.2 By Type, Global New-Born Screening Market Size, 2019-2021 5 Impact of Covid-19 on New-Born Screening Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Hospitals

5.5.2 Clinics

5.5.3 Nursing Homes

5.5.4 Others

5.2 By Application, Global New-Born Screening Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global New-Born Screening Market Size by Application, 2019-2021 6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 7 Company Profiles

7.1 GE Healthcare

7.1.1 GE Healthcare Business Overview

7.1.2 GE Healthcare New-Born Screening Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 GE Healthcare New-Born Screening Product Introduction

7.1.4 GE Healthcare Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Trivitron Healthcare

7.2.1 Trivitron Healthcare Business Overview

7.2.2 Trivitron Healthcare New-Born Screening Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Trivitron Healthcare New-Born Screening Product Introduction

7.2.4 Trivitron Healthcare Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 AB Sciex

7.3.1 AB Sciex Business Overview

7.3.2 AB Sciex New-Born Screening Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 AB Sciex New-Born Screening Product Introduction

7.3.4 AB Sciex Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 Perkinelmer

7.4.1 Perkinelmer Business Overview

7.4.2 Perkinelmer New-Born Screening Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 Perkinelmer New-Born Screening Product Introduction

7.4.4 Perkinelmer Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.5.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

7.5.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories New-Born Screening Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories New-Born Screening Product Introduction

7.5.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 Agilent Technologies

7.6.1 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

7.6.2 Agilent Technologies New-Born Screening Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 Agilent Technologies New-Born Screening Product Introduction

7.6.4 Agilent Technologies Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Medtronic

7.7.1 Medtronic Business Overview

7.7.2 Medtronic New-Born Screening Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Medtronic New-Born Screening Product Introduction

7.7.4 Medtronic Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Masimo

7.8.1 Masimo Business Overview

7.8.2 Masimo New-Born Screening Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Masimo New-Born Screening Product Introduction

7.8.4 Masimo Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 Waters

7.9.1 Waters Business Overview

7.9.2 Waters New-Born Screening Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 Waters New-Born Screening Product Introduction

7.9.4 Waters Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Natus Medical

7.10.1 Natus Medical Business Overview

7.10.2 Natus Medical New-Born Screening Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Natus Medical New-Born Screening Product Introduction

7.10.4 Natus Medical Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments 8 Key Findings 9 Appendix

9.1 About US

9.2 Disclaimer

