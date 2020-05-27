Mobile Payment Services Market 2020 | Size and Forecast Research 2025 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Top Performing Players (Tencent, Apple, Google, Samsung, Amazon & More)

This report studies the global mobile payment services market, analyzes and researches the state of development and forecasts of mobile payment services in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Asia. South East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

AliPay

Tencent

Apple

Google

Samsung

Amazon

PayPal

DoCoMo

KDDI

Softbank

SK

Korea Telecom

LG Uplus

Huawei

AT&T

Deutsche Telekom

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into technology

NFC

QR Droid

WHEAT

Segment market by application, mobile payment services can be divided in

bill payments

Shopping

Fun

Train tickets, metro and bus

Hotel Booking Tickets for

airplane boarding passes and

Other Applications

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Mobile Payment Services Industry

1.1. Overview of the mobile payment services market

1.1.1. Scope of mobile payment services

1.1.2. Market situation and outlook

1.2. Size of the global mobile payment services market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Mobile payment services market by type

1.3.1. NFC

1.3.2. QR Droid

1.3.3.BLE technology

1.4. Mobile payment services market by end user / application

1.4.1. Payment of invoices

1.4.2. Shopping

1.4.3. Entertainment

1.4.4. Train, metro and bus tickets

1.4.5. Hotel reservation

1.4.6. Air tickets and boarding passes

1.4.7. Other applications

Chapter Two: Analysis of the global competition in mobile payment services by players

2.1. Size of the mobile payment services market (value) by player (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive status and trend

2.2.1. Market concentration rate

2.2.2. Product / service differences

2.2.3. New entrants

2.2.4. Technological trends of the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)

3.1. AliPay

3.1.1. Company profile

3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3. Products, services and solutions

3.1.4. Revenues from mobile payment services (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent developments

3.2. Tencent

3.2.1. Company profile

3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.2.3. Products, services and solutions

3.2.4. Mobile payment services revenue (millions USD) (2013-2018)

Continued….

