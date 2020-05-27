Microencapsulation Technology Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

This report studies the global market for microencapsulation technology, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of microencapsulation technology in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Asia. South East. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as

BASF SE

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Royal (Koninklijke) Frieslandcampina NV

Koninklijke DSM NV

Givaudan SA

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Lycored Corp. Koehler

Innovative Solutions

Balchem ​​Corporation

Encapsys LLC .

Arcade Beauty

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Spray Technologies

Emulsion Technologies

Dripping

Others

Market segment by application, microencapsulation technology can be divided into

pharmaceutical and health products

Food and beverages

Household and personal care products

Agrochemicals

Construction materials

Textiles

Others

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Microencapsulation Technology Industry

1.1. Overview of the microencapsulation technologies market

1.1.1. Scope of the product of microencapsulation technology

1.1.2. Market situation and outlook

1.2. Size and analysis of the global market for microencapsulation technologies by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Microencapsulation technologies market by type

1.3.1. Spray technologies

1.3.2. Emulsion technologies

1.3.3. Dripping

1.3.4. Others

1.4. Microencapsulation technologies market per end user / application

1.4.1. Pharmaceutical and health products

1.4.2. Food and drink

1.4.3. Household and personal care products

1.4.4. Agrochemistry

1.4.5. Construction materials

1.4.6. Textiles

1.4.7. Other

Chapter Two: Analysis of global competition from microencapsulation technologies by players

2.1. Size of the microencapsulation technology market (value) by actors (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive status and trend

2.2.1. Market concentration rate

2.2.2. Product / service differences

2.2.3. New entrants

2.2.4. Technological trends of the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)

3.1. BASF SE

3.1.1. Company profile

3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3. Products, services and solutions

3.1.4. Revenues of microencapsulation technologies (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent developments

3.2. Syngenta Crop Protection AG

3.2.1. Company profile

3.2.2. The main case

