Microencapsulation Technology Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

This report studies the global market for microencapsulation technology, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of microencapsulation technology in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Asia. South East. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as
BASF SE
Syngenta Crop Protection AG
Royal (Koninklijke) Frieslandcampina NV
Koninklijke DSM NV
Givaudan SA
Symrise AG
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Lycored Corp. Koehler
Innovative Solutions
Balchem Corporation
Encapsys LLC .
Arcade Beauty
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Spray Technologies
Emulsion Technologies
Dripping
Others
Market segment by application, microencapsulation technology can be divided into
pharmaceutical and health products
Food and beverages
Household and personal care products
Agrochemicals
Construction materials
Textiles
Others
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Microencapsulation Technology Industry
1.1. Overview of the microencapsulation technologies market
1.1.1. Scope of the product of microencapsulation technology
1.1.2. Market situation and outlook
1.2. Size and analysis of the global market for microencapsulation technologies by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Microencapsulation technologies market by type
1.3.1. Spray technologies
1.3.2. Emulsion technologies
1.3.3. Dripping
1.3.4. Others
1.4. Microencapsulation technologies market per end user / application
1.4.1. Pharmaceutical and health products
1.4.2. Food and drink
1.4.3. Household and personal care products
1.4.4. Agrochemistry
1.4.5. Construction materials
1.4.6. Textiles
1.4.7. Other
Chapter Two: Analysis of global competition from microencapsulation technologies by players
2.1. Size of the microencapsulation technology market (value) by actors (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive status and trend
2.2.1. Market concentration rate
2.2.2. Product / service differences
2.2.3. New entrants
2.2.4. Technological trends of the future
Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)
3.1. BASF SE
3.1.1. Company profile
3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3. Products, services and solutions
3.1.4. Revenues of microencapsulation technologies (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent developments
3.2. Syngenta Crop Protection AG
3.2.1. Company profile
3.2.2. The main case
Continued….
