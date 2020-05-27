Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A better, more efficient, and reliable alternative to ad-hoc file transfer solutions, including HTTP and FTP, MFT (managed file transfer) is a software or service commonly used for secure data transfer management from one computer to another over Internet. It is widely considered a faster and more transparent means of transferring heavy data across an organisation or between two or more different organisations.

Over the forecast period, system-centric file transfer segment is projected to account for over half of the market share in terms of revenues.

In 2017, the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

Wipro

Oracle

Accellion

Axway

TIBCO

GlobalSCAPE

CA

Hightail

Micro Focus

SWIFT

Saison

Primeur

Attunity

FileCatalyst

Data Expedition

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Clouds

Private Clouds

Hybrid Clouds

Market segment by Application, split into

Governement

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy utility

Telecommunication

BFSI

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Manufacturers

Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service

1.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market by Type

1.3.1 Public Clouds

1.3.2 Private Clouds

1.3.3 Hybrid Clouds

1.4 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Governement

1.4.2 Retail

1.4.3 Manufacturing

1.4.4 Energy utility

1.4.5 Telecommunication

1.4.6 BFSI

1.4.7 Others

Chapter Two: Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Continued….

