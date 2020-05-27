Luxury Commercial Furniture Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4672909

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Luxury Commercial Furniture will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Luxury Commercial Furniture market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Luxury Commercial Furniture market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Commercial Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luxury Commercial Furniture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Luxury Commercial Furniture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Luxury Commercial Furniture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Seating

Tables

Casegood

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Office

Hospitality

Education

Healthcare

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Steelcase

Knoll

Herman Miller

HNI Corporation

Okamura Corporation

Haworth

Global Furniture Group

Kokuyo

Teknion

ITOKI

Henglin Chair Industry

Fursys

Flokk

Kimball International

Nowy Styl

Kinnarps Holding

Uchida Yoko

Ahrend

KI

SUNON

USM Modular Furniture

Quama

Bene AG

Martela

Sedus Stoll

EFG

Changjiang Furniture Company

Aurora

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Commercial Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Luxury Commercial Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Commercial Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Commercial Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Commercial Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-luxury-commercial-furniture-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Luxury Commercial Furniture?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Seating

2.2.2 Tables

2.2.3 Casegood

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Luxury Commercial Furniture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Office

2.4.2 Hospitality

2.4.3 Education

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture by Company

3.1 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Luxury Commercial Furniture Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Luxury Commercial Furniture by Regions

4.1 Luxury Commercial Furniture by Regions

4.2 Americas Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Luxury Commercial Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Luxury Commercial Furniture Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Commercial Furniture by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Commercial Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Commercial Furniture by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Commercial Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Distributors

10.3 Luxury Commercial Furniture Customer

11 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Market Forecast

11.1 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Luxury Commercial Furniture Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Steelcase

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.1.3 Steelcase Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Steelcase Latest Developments

12.2 Knoll

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.2.3 Knoll Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Knoll Latest Developments

12.3 Herman Miller

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.3.3 Herman Miller Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Herman Miller Latest Developments

12.4 HNI Corporation

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.4.3 HNI Corporation Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 HNI Corporation Latest Developments

12.5 Okamura Corporation

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.5.3 Okamura Corporation Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Okamura Corporation Latest Developments

12.6 Haworth

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.6.3 Haworth Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Haworth Latest Developments

12.7 Global Furniture Group

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.7.3 Global Furniture Group Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Global Furniture Group Latest Developments

12.8 Kokuyo

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.8.3 Kokuyo Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Kokuyo Latest Developments

12.9 Teknion

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.9.3 Teknion Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Teknion Latest Developments

12.10 ITOKI

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.10.3 ITOKI Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 ITOKI Latest Developments

12.11 Henglin Chair Industry

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.11.3 Henglin Chair Industry Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Henglin Chair Industry Latest Developments

12.12 Fursys

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.12.3 Fursys Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Fursys Latest Developments

12.13 Flokk

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.13.3 Flokk Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Flokk Latest Developments

12.14 Kimball International

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.14.3 Kimball International Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Kimball International Latest Developments

12.15 Nowy Styl

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.15.3 Nowy Styl Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Nowy Styl Latest Developments

12.16 Kinnarps Holding

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.16.3 Kinnarps Holding Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Kinnarps Holding Latest Developments

12.17 Uchida Yoko

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.17.3 Uchida Yoko Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Uchida Yoko Latest Developments

12.18 Ahrend

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.18.3 Ahrend Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Ahrend Latest Developments

12.19 KI

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.19.3 KI Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 KI Latest Developments

12.20 SUNON

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.20.3 SUNON Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 SUNON Latest Developments

12.21 USM Modular Furniture

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.21.3 USM Modular Furniture Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 USM Modular Furniture Latest Developments

12.22 Quama

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.22.3 Quama Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 Quama Latest Developments

12.23 Bene AG

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.23.3 Bene AG Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Bene AG Latest Developments

12.24 Martela

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.24.3 Martela Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 Martela Latest Developments

12.25 Sedus Stoll

12.25.1 Company Information

12.25.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.25.3 Sedus Stoll Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.25.4 Main Business Overview

12.25.5 Sedus Stoll Latest Developments

12.26 EFG

12.26.1 Company Information

12.26.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.26.3 EFG Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.26.4 Main Business Overview

12.26.5 EFG Latest Developments

12.27 Changjiang Furniture Company

12.27.1 Company Information

12.27.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.27.3 Changjiang Furniture Company Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.27.4 Main Business Overview

12.27.5 Changjiang Furniture Company Latest Developments

12.28 Aurora

12.28.1 Company Information

12.28.2 Luxury Commercial Furniture Product Offered

12.28.3 Aurora Luxury Commercial Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.28.4 Main Business Overview

12.28.5 Aurora Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4672909

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155