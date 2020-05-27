Luxury Commercial Furniture Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Luxury Commercial Furniture will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Luxury Commercial Furniture market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Luxury Commercial Furniture market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Commercial Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luxury Commercial Furniture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Luxury Commercial Furniture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Luxury Commercial Furniture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Seating
Tables
Casegood
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Office
Hospitality
Education
Healthcare
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Steelcase
Knoll
Herman Miller
HNI Corporation
Okamura Corporation
Haworth
Global Furniture Group
Kokuyo
Teknion
ITOKI
Henglin Chair Industry
Fursys
Flokk
Kimball International
Nowy Styl
Kinnarps Holding
Uchida Yoko
Ahrend
KI
SUNON
USM Modular Furniture
Quama
Bene AG
Martela
Sedus Stoll
EFG
Changjiang Furniture Company
Aurora
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Luxury Commercial Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Luxury Commercial Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Luxury Commercial Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Luxury Commercial Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Luxury Commercial Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
