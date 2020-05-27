Luxury Bedroom Furniture Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Luxury Bedroom Furniture will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Luxury Bedroom Furniture market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Luxury Bedroom Furniture market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Bedroom Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luxury Bedroom Furniture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Luxury Bedroom Furniture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Luxury Bedroom Furniture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Beds

Clothes Closets

Nightstands

Dressers

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IKEA

Hooker Furniture

Ashley Furniture Industries

Suofeiya Home Collection

NITORI

Steinhoff

Quanyou Furniture

Sleemon

Vaughan-Bassett Furniture

La-Z-Boy

Hiep Long Fine Furniture

Wellemöbel

Godrej Interio

Sauder Woodworking

Markor International Home Furnishings

Klaussner Home Furnishings

Hukla

Airsprung Group

Nolte Group

Royal Furniture Holding

D.P. Woodtech

Qumei Home Furnishings Group

Durian

Sleepeezee

Hevea Furniture

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Bedroom Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Luxury Bedroom Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Bedroom Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Bedroom Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Bedroom Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Luxury Bedroom Furniture?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Beds

2.2.2 Clothes Closets

2.2.3 Nightstands

2.2.4 Dressers

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture by Company

3.1 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Luxury Bedroom Furniture Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Luxury Bedroom Furniture by Regions

4.1 Luxury Bedroom Furniture by Regions

4.2 Americas Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Luxury Bedroom Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Luxury Bedroom Furniture Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Bedroom Furniture by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Bedroom Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Bedroom Furniture by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Bedroom Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Distributors

10.3 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Customer

11 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Market Forecast

11.1 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Luxury Bedroom Furniture Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 IKEA

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.1.3 IKEA Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 IKEA Latest Developments

12.2 Hooker Furniture

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.2.3 Hooker Furniture Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Hooker Furniture Latest Developments

12.3 Ashley Furniture Industries

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.3.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Latest Developments

12.4 Suofeiya Home Collection

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.4.3 Suofeiya Home Collection Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Suofeiya Home Collection Latest Developments

12.5 NITORI

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.5.3 NITORI Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 NITORI Latest Developments

12.6 Steinhoff

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.6.3 Steinhoff Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Steinhoff Latest Developments

12.7 Quanyou Furniture

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.7.3 Quanyou Furniture Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Quanyou Furniture Latest Developments

12.8 Sleemon

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.8.3 Sleemon Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Sleemon Latest Developments

12.9 Vaughan-Bassett Furniture

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.9.3 Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Latest Developments

12.10 La-Z-Boy

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.10.3 La-Z-Boy Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 La-Z-Boy Latest Developments

12.11 Hiep Long Fine Furniture

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.11.3 Hiep Long Fine Furniture Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Hiep Long Fine Furniture Latest Developments

12.12 Wellemöbel

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.12.3 Wellemöbel Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Wellemöbel Latest Developments

12.13 Godrej Interio

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.13.3 Godrej Interio Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Godrej Interio Latest Developments

12.14 Sauder Woodworking

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.14.3 Sauder Woodworking Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Sauder Woodworking Latest Developments

12.15 Markor International Home Furnishings

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.15.3 Markor International Home Furnishings Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Markor International Home Furnishings Latest Developments

12.16 Klaussner Home Furnishings

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.16.3 Klaussner Home Furnishings Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Klaussner Home Furnishings Latest Developments

12.17 Hukla

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.17.3 Hukla Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Hukla Latest Developments

12.18 Airsprung Group

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.18.3 Airsprung Group Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Airsprung Group Latest Developments

12.19 Nolte Group

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.19.3 Nolte Group Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Nolte Group Latest Developments

12.20 Royal Furniture Holding

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.20.3 Royal Furniture Holding Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Royal Furniture Holding Latest Developments

12.21 D.P. Woodtech

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.21.3 D.P. Woodtech Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 D.P. Woodtech Latest Developments

12.22 Qumei Home Furnishings Group

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.22.3 Qumei Home Furnishings Group Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 Qumei Home Furnishings Group Latest Developments

12.23 Durian

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.23.3 Durian Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Durian Latest Developments

12.24 Sleepeezee

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.24.3 Sleepeezee Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 Sleepeezee Latest Developments

12.25 Hevea Furniture

12.25.1 Company Information

12.25.2 Luxury Bedroom Furniture Product Offered

12.25.3 Hevea Furniture Luxury Bedroom Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.25.4 Main Business Overview

12.25.5 Hevea Furniture Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

