Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025

The global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) market size was 480 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9270 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 44.7% during 2018-2025.This report studies the global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2164410

Indoor LBS (Location-based Services) is used to track the location of an object or people within a building?specializing in next-generation mobile solutions and new customer experiences, including indoor location-based services, mapping & way finding, in-store product search, BLE beacons proximity services, and mobile payments.

Indoor LBS is confined to a very limited geography; hence, it uses only wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and wireless local area networks (WLAN), which cover a small area. In addition, indoor LBS requires high accuracy to determine the position of the object or device. As a result, indoor LBS uses positioning technologies based on Wi-Fi, WLAN, ultra-wide band (UWB), Bluetooth, assisted global positioning system (A-GPS), microelectronic mechanical system (MEMS), and other hybrid technologies to determine the location of the searched object.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2164410

In future, the strong demand for Indoor LBS from Offices and Commercial Buildings, Government, Public Safety and Urban Security, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics, Oil, Gas and Mining, will drive the global Indoor LBS to develop rapidly in future.

Currently, the global Indoor LBS market are being dominated by few players, like Google, Apple, Aisle411, Wifarer and Microsoft etc. But in the past five years, more and more players entered the indoor LBS market, most of them are startups. In future, the global indoor LBS market concentration will be higher, and the large enterprises will consolidate their position through mergers & acquisitions.

The GPS has widely out of doors, but in it do not perform well indoor, this drive the indoor LBS technology to meet the market demand. Currently, the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology are dominating the global Indoor LBS market, due to their low cost and large number of hot spot distribution. As technology advances, the LED Positioning will be likely to be used widely in future.

In the past few years, the indoor LBS market was driven the development of smartphones, and mobile internet. In future, the big data and artificial intelligence, will deeply affect the global indoor LBS market.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-indoor-location-by-positioning-systems-indoor-lbs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

End users tend to choose the solutions which are low cost and have good performances. This will drive the change of market and technology, and the market decides the technology.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Google(US)

Apple(US)

HERE Maps(FI)

Aisle411(US)

Broadcom(US)

IndoorAtals(FI)

Senion(SE)

Acuity Brands(ByteLight)(US)

Wifarer(CA)

Microsoft(US)

Cisco Systems(US)

Skyhook(TruePosition)(US)

Insiteo(US)

Shopkick(US)

Ekahau(US)

Ericsson(SE)

Point Inside(US)

Qualcomm(US)

Zonith(DK)

Navizon/Accuware(US)

Locata Corporation(AU)

Ubisense(UK)

Meridian(US)

Sensewhere(UK)

TRX Systems(US)

Rtmap(CN)

URadio Systems(CN)

Huace Optical-communications(CN)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network-Based Positioning System

Independent Positioning System

Hybrid Positioning System

Market segment by Application, split into

Offices and Commercial Buildings

Government, Public Safety and Urban Security

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Aviation

Academia and Education

Oil, Gas and Mining

Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Manufacturers

Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS)

1.1 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Network-Based Positioning System

1.3.2 Independent Positioning System

1.3.3 Hybrid Positioning System

1.4 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Offices and Commercial Buildings

1.4.2 Government, Public Safety and Urban Security

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Travel and Hospitality

1.4.5 Aviation

1.4.6 Academia and Education

1.4.7 Oil, Gas and Mining

1.4.8 Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics

Chapter Two: Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155