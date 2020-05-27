Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Hydrotherapy Chambers
Whirlpool Baths
Hydrotherapy Tanks
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Hospitals
Specialty Physical Therapy Clinics
Home Care Settings
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
SwimEx
Technomex
Hydroworx
EWAC Medical
Endless Pools
Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC
Niva Medical Oy
Narang Medical Limited
Preston Pools
Natare Pool Corporation
Jacuzzi Inc.
Master Spas.
Meden-Inmed
Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.
BTL Corporate
Aquasure UK
Hydro Physio
Aqua Product Corporation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hydrotherapy Chambers
2.2.3 Hydrotherapy Tanks
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospitals
2.4.2 Specialty Physical Therapy Clinics
2.4.3 Home Care Settings
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy by Players
3.1 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy by Regions
4.1 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy by Countries
7.2 Europe Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Forecast
10.1 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 SwimEx
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Product Offered
11.1.3 SwimEx Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 SwimEx News
11.2 Technomex
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Product Offered
11.2.3 Technomex Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Technomex News
11.3 Hydroworx
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Product Offered
11.3.3 Hydroworx Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Hydroworx News
11.4 EWAC Medical
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Product Offered
11.4.3 EWAC Medical Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 EWAC Medical News
11.5 Endless Pools
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Product Offered
11.5.3 Endless Pools Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Endless Pools News
11.6 Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Product Offered
11.6.3 Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC News
11.7 Niva Medical Oy
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Product Offered
11.7.3 Niva Medical Oy Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Niva Medical Oy News
11.8 Narang Medical Limited
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Product Offered
11.8.3 Narang Medical Limited Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Narang Medical Limited News
11.9 Preston Pools
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Product Offered
11.9.3 Preston Pools Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Preston Pools News
11.10 Natare Pool Corporation
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Product Offered
11.10.3 Natare Pool Corporation Hydrotherapy and Aquatic Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Natare Pool Corporation News
11.11 Jacuzzi Inc.
11.12 Master Spas.
11.13 Meden-Inmed
11.14 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.
11.15 BTL Corporate
11.16 Aquasure UK
11.17 Hydro Physio
11.18 Aqua Product Corporation
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
